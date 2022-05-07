By Uche Usim

Many people describe Abia State-born Emmanuel Ndubuisi Mbaka, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Mortgage Bank, as a consummate banker, administrator, a brilliant businessman, property luminary and philanthropist. These descriptions fit.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Mbaka has stood the test of time because of his tenacity, humaneness and business prowess and has made an indelible mark in mortgage banking. In fact, he is regarded as the father of modern mortgage banking.

Mbaka has three decades of career experiences in both banking and other reputable sectors. He was the pioneer MD/CEO of First Generation Homes Savings and Loans Ltd, where he turned around the mortgage industry with over 5, 000 houses developed and accessed by contributors to the NHF scheme. He was appointed Chairman, Governing Board of Project Development Agency (PRODA) by the President Goodluck Jonathan.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In a country with housing deficit, Mbaka has done much to bridge the gap. As chairman of Trademore International Holdings Ltd and MINFA Properties & Investment Limited, he made many Nigerian landlords through mortgage arrangement.

In philanthropy, he has contributed to the education and general welfare expenses of about 218 Nigerian children from several orphanages across the country. He also built St. Ann’s Pro-cathedral Catholic Church in Eluama, Isuikwuato, Abia State; donated 500 KVA transformers and sunk boreholes for communities in Jahi, FCT, Ajara in Badagry, Lagos State and Agan in Makurdi, Benue State.

An alumnus of the University of Science & Technology, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he bagged First Class Honours in Mathematics, Mbaka also holds a Master’s degree from Liverpool University, UK. He is The Sun’s Banker of the Year 2021.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .