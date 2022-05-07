By Henry Umahi

The saying that behind any successful man, there is a woman certainly rings true for Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, wife of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State. She is not only a woman in whom her husband is very well pleased, but also a Mother Theresa to her people, especially women and children.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A devout member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Mrs Ikpeazu is partnering her husband in meeting the people at their points of need. She is touching lives through her pet project, Vicar Hope Foundation (VHF), whose objectives include assisting the physically challenged and vulnerable persons; providing a platform for enhancing the status of women and children through education, empowerment, welfare and healthcare provision; to locate, and establish indigent widows and other person as well as give love and succour to less privileged, the motherless babies and young orphans.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The organisation also provide material assistance, financial support, moral assistance and social amenities to the less privileged as well as impart skills that would make them self-reliant; to carry out enlightenment campaigns, to sensitise against and combat deadly diseases, health challenges, poverty, obnoxious widowhood practices and teenage girl practices, as well as promote women and child rights.

To this end, Mrs Ikpeazu has executed or facilitated the execution of several projects, including the construction of dozens of three-bedroom bungalows for indigent Abians; skill acquisition training for thousands of people, who were later given start-up capital and equipment; de-worming programme for primary school pupils; distribution of maternity kits to expectant mothers; training of health personnel on neonatal resuscitation in collaboration with some organisations; distribution of wheelchairs and crutches to physically challenged persons; sponsorship of the Nkechi Ikpeazu annual national open para-badminton championship & Nkechi Ikpeazu inter-ministerial women’s sports competition. Nkechi is the brain behind the Abia State free school meal initiative, providing mid-day meals to pupils in the public primary schools. As someone noted, Nkechi has truly lived up to the scriptures, which encourages everyone to do charity for whoever needs it when they are in a position to do so.

She worked as a teacher, banker and registrar of cooperatives with Abia State Government. A matron of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, she is winner of The Sun Most supportive First Lady award.