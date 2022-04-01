This vision perhaps must have been a major driving force when he opted to double Golden Guinea lager beer’s production capacity to 48,000 bottles per hour, twice more than what it was producing prior to the 2003 fire incident that incapacitated the firm. To achieve this goal, the debonair entrepreneur had given the new Golden Guinea management the opportunity of understudying the production processes at other brewers in parts of the country to make it more competitive. Part of his rescue mission agenda for the lovely brand includes the relaunch of Bergedoff Malt, Eagle Stout and Bergedoff lager beer with the franchise it has with Germany-based Holsten Breweries to produce for the Nigerian market.

Born on December 26, 1966 to the royal family of late Eze BSC Nzenwa of Obizi autonomous community in Imo State Nigeria, Nzenwa studied at both the University of Benin and University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt for his BSc, LLB and BL degrees before being called to the Bar. Nzenwa horned his working and business career by taking up an appointment as the Corporate Affairs Manager at Pamo Clinics and Hospitals Limited in Port Harcourt River State. He later moved on to become a General Manager at Rockmary Farms and Indus- tries also in Port Harcourt. A Knight of St Mulumba, Nzenwa is The Sun Investor of the Year 2021.