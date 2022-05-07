By Henry Umahi

Show me an accomplished man and I will show you High Chief Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi. The Edo State-born businessman, politician and philanthropist is a man of many firsts.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Perhaps, he is best known as a media mogul, having pioneered private broadcasting with the establishment of Ray Power FM, the African Independent Television (AIT), the first satellite television in Africa, and Faaji FM in the 1990s. Indeed, Dokpesi completely changed the face of the broadcasting industry in Africa with a 24-hour broadcasting service. It was a feat only a man like him could perform. From a very difficult beginning, his life best sums up the apt definition of a phenomenon.

He waltzed through an early life of speech impairment, a debilitating illness that caused doctors to peg his death on or before 35 years, to a fairy-tale life of affluence, influence and health bliss. At 70, the marine engineer has seen the many colours of life: the lowest and highest moments.

Perhaps, owing to his peregrination, his story has been one of thrills and wonders. He fought bullishly to live, aided by nature’s hand.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Dokpesi, one of the most detribalised Nigerians, is at home in any part of the country. As a student, his academic record was sparkling. As an activist, he is the avatar of the South-South Peoples Assembly (SSPA), a platform he adopted to homogenise the pent-up agitations of his people for better living conditions and environment. As a patriot, he expends a humongous amount of his fortune in the fight against the country’s threatening battles.

As part of his life of service, he has built schools and also offered scholarships to students. As a matter of fact, he has raised men from nowhere to enviable heights.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Before serving as personal assistant to Alhaji Bamanga Tukur at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), he was a civil servant at the Federal Ministry of Transport.

His association with Tukur and the late MKO Abiola led to the founding of African Ocean Lines Ltd, the first indigenous shipping line in Africa. Indeed, his is a life of success, which earns him The Sun Lifetime Achievement award.