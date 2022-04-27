Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Moh-ammed, has hailed the professionalism of The Sun, describing awards by the newspaper as always driven by integrity.

The governor made the remarks while receiving a letter from the Man-aging Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Ltd, Onuoha Ukeh, as winner of The Sun Governor of the Year 2021, in Bauchi.

Mohammed is among the 26 recipi-ents of The Sun awards billed for May 7, 2022, in Lagos.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Bauchi State governor said though he seldom accepts awards, he was happy to be considered for the honour and dedicated it to God and the people of Bauchi State.

He said: “I wouldn’t know what to say to you for this show of camaraderie, show of love and recognition given to me by one of the best publishing houses which holds up a mirror for society to see itself.

“I have always known and appreciated The Sun for its profes-sionalism. For you to enumerate some of the things that I have done, which I have even forgotten, shows that you are thorough in your selection process. I cherish this award so much.”

The governor hailed The Sun for its professionalism, nationalism and patriotism, always looking at people by their merit.

Governor Mohammed said: “Far away from your office in Lagos, you came to Bauchi and picked me as Governor of the Year. I really appreciate this kind gesture. I would be there in Lagos myself to pick the award.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“This award is not going to make me arrogant. Rather It is going to spur me on to do more of the people and Nigeria. It is going to give me and my team more impetus to work hard, to prove that we deserve the award we have been given. I promise, we must not let you down.”

Mohammed, a former journalist, charged media men to give their best whenever they are called upon to serve, saying: “As a journalist I always know that I am well prepared for any assignment in life.

“That is the way to do it. We pass through self-introspection and reminisces. We criticise ourselves and put ourselves on the pedestal of maximum productivity”

Charginf journalists not to shy away from joining active politics, he said: “ As media people, you have one of the best human capital that we have in the country. Get involved in politics. It is only when you get involved in politics that you will have the opportunity given by God to make positive impact and leave your imprints on the annal of history.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In his earlier remarks, Ukeh explained that Governor Mohammed’s selection for award, was the outcome of a rigorous process.

He said Mohammed’s performance and achievements within the period he has been governor of Bauchi State have been outstanding.

The MD said: “We note that you are one of the few public officers of your time with an enviable career in politics, having served as Senator, Minister and now, Governor. Since you became governor in 2019 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), you have been working tirelessly on a blueprint of building a new Bauchi State.

“Your administration has awarded hundreds of kilometers of road projects that cut across urban and rural areas in a bid to open up the state. You have also restored the lost glory of critical sectors of the economy, such as education, health, agriculture and youth empowerment, among others.

“You inherited the Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project (NUWSRP3), a World Bank supported project which is expected to resolve the water supply challenges of Bauchi metropolis for the next one decade. The execution of the project had a turning point when you mustered the political will to fast track the pace at which the project was being executed, by approaching the World Bank to review the timeline for the project.

“Again, to cater to the needs of Bauchi State’s more than seven million people, your administration came up with an ambitious plan for the New Bauchi city. This is in addition to making education affordable. You also resolved to promote vocational and technical education as an effective way of engaging the youths.”

Other award winners, apart from Mohammed, are Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (Man of the Year), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State (Governor of the Year), Dr. Ahmad Lawan, Senate President (Political Icon), Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Courage in Leadership) and Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, First Lady of Abia State (Most Supportive First Lady).

Also to be honoured are Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, MD, First Bank Nigeria Limited (Banking Icon of the Decade), Emmanuel Mbaka, MD, Platinum Mortgage Bank (Banker of the Year), Senator Uche Ekwunife and HE Mrs. Toyin Saraki (Humanitarian Service Icon); Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour & Employment (Public Service Icon) and star actress, Destiny Etiko (Nollywood Personality).

In the business categories, the following are winners: Ebuka Okafor, Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical and Emmanuel Iheagwazi, Chairman, Climax Lubricants Industries (Industrialist of the Year), Dr. Charles Mba, Chairman, CDV Properties and Development Limited and Okey Nzenwa, Chairman, Pan-Marine Investment Limited (Investor of the Year) as well as Chief Benson Madubuko, Chairman, De Chico Group (Entrepreneur of the Year)

Other winners are High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Bisi Akande and Col Sani Bello (retd) (Lifetime Achievement), Daniel Igali, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports (Sports Personality) and Augustine Okoro, chairman, Corinthian Hotel & Suites (Hospitality Personality).