Senator representing Anambra Central and chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Uche Ekwunife, has hailed The Sun award as a worthy recognition that will propel her to do more for her people.

Ekwunife and 26 others will be honoured at The Sun Awards ceremony holding on May 7, 2022 in Lagos.

Speaking when the management of The Sun Publishing Ltd, led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, presented a letter announcing her as The Sun Humanitarian Service Icon award winner, Ekwunife said the honour was a great one.

The senator said the award was apt as she has been helping the less-privileged since her days in the banking sector.

She said her acts of kindness “were borne out of personal experiences while growing up in a household where there was no distinction between biological children and strangers.”

The senator said: “This award is a pleasant surprise. I’ve been helping people and I didn’t expect that it will even be noticed by anyone. This is definitely an award I’ll cherish.

“This award will propel me to do more. We have built several schools, roads and houses for widows. We’ve not stopped and we won’t stop now. We will give back to the society in any way we can.

“I was born into a home where my parents didn’t discriminate. They saw everyone as equal. They helped people who were in need and I was brought up that way too to help people.

“There is no area within my senatorial district I’ve not touched. We’ve given federal government jobs to hundreds of people. We have trained and given grants to people. We will continue as long as God spares our lives.”

Explaining what earned Ekwunife the award, The Sun MD said the senator had demonstrated an uncommon interest in helping the underprivileged.

He said: “Ekwunife single-handedly got jobs for over 800 people and still counting, regardless of ethnicity and religion. She has facilitated, at least, a road each for communities in her senatorial district.

“Senator Ekwunife has attracted many capacity- building programmes to her senatorial district. These include the Entrepreneurial Development and Skills Acquisition Training for women and youths in Anambra Central, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) technology board distribution programme, which benefited about nine schools in Anambra State. She facilited a strategic seminar for the clergy in Anambra Central and training for the Presidents-General in Anambra Central and others.

The MD said Ekwunife “donated transformers to Odume, Awada and Obosi communities, among many others, provided clean water by sinking boreholes, built computer centres, a library, ICT centre, classroom blocks and healthcare centres, in addition to being involved in rural electrification and erosion control projects.”

He said the the senator has built many homes for countless number of widows, to earn the appellation of “oji uno eme ogo” (she who uses houses to bless others).

In the area of lawmaking, Ukeh said Ekwunife has sponsored no fewer than 28 Bills as Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial zone.

“Among the Bills are: Energy Commission of Nigeria (Amendment Act 2020); National Biosafety Management Agency Act (Amendment) Bill 2020; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Act (Amendment) Bill 2020; Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2020 to make provision for protection of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises from unfair competition and other related matters; Constitution Amendment Exclusive and Concurrent Legislative List (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute (Establishment) Bill 2020,” he said.

The other award winners are, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (Man of the Year), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State (Governor of the Year), Dr. Ahmad Lawan, Senate President (Political Icon), Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Courage in Leadership) and Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, First Lady of Abia State (Most Supportive First Lady).

Others are Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, MD, First Bank Nigeria Limited and Emmanuel Mbaka, MD, Platinum Mortgage Bank (Banker of the Year), Senator Uche Ekwunife and Dr. Toyin Saraki (Humanitarian Service Icon); Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour & Employment and Hon Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation (Public Service Icon) and star actress, Destiny Etiko (Nollywood Personality).

In the business categories, the following are winners: Ebuka Okafor, Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical and Emmanuel Iheagwazi, Chairman, Climax Lubricants Industries (Industrialist of the Year), Dr. Charles Mba, Chairman, CDV Properties and Development Limited and Okey Nzenwa, Chairman, Pan-Marine Investment Limited (Investor of the Year) as well as Alhaji Auwalu Rano, Chairman, AA Rano and Benson Madubuko, Chairman, De Chico Group (Entrepreneur of the Year)

Other winners are High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Bisi Akande and Col Sani Bello (retd) (Lifetime Achievement), Daniel Igali, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports (Sports Personality) and Augustine Okoro, chairman, Corinthia Hotel & Suites (Hospitality Personality).