As stars, they don’t beg the world for attention. Their beauty forces people to look in their direction. Progress is the attraction that moves humanity. Before our eyes, these men and women have demonstrated that you get what you order in life.

They have fashioned their lives in garlands of beautiful deeds. They are real proprietors of their feats because the future weaves no garlands for imitators. They were born to shine, and shine all the more.

The award winners caress the frontiers of light and shine like a million stars. They are eminent, conspicuous and distinguished. Their sparkle never dulls because they were made to glow. They walked on the sunlight of their dreams; unlocked their vast rich treasures and intelligence; worked their network and led the time to be where they are today.

Indeed life yields only to the stars on politics, courage, support, hospitality, entrepreneurship, banking, industry, invention, public service, humanitarian service, lifetime achievement, sports, movie industry and more.

Enter Dave Umahi, ebullient Ebonyi State governor and Abdul Samad Rabiu. Their precincts of fame lie in their canniness.

Umahi’s genius has led to the transformation of the once backward state. He scored a bull’s eye and lit the flame that will fan the hearth of a greater Ebonyi. Rabiu, an entrepreneurial dream maker, is in no less category. His unflappable touch on the people with jobs, and steady growth and expansion in his choice area of business has earned for him a sparkle of bright lights.

The diadem for Governor of the Year fits Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bala Mohammed of Lagos and Bauchi states respectively. They come with a self- possessed capacity in weathering the storms of politics and governance, and proudly deliver- ing bounteous dividends of democracy to their people against all odds. New roads, hospitals, schools have all but increased the people’s pact with good governance.

The excitable carriage of Ahmad Lawan, the Senate president, has undeniably ensured stability and unity of purpose across party lines in the Senate and has also made him a political icon of treasure.

In a state gripped by relentless insurgency, Babagana Zulum has moved on stealthily with his programmes, brushing aside indignantly the “flies on his tail.”