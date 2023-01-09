By Tony Manuaka

There are 26 of them. They are men and women who stood out in their respective endeavours. They had visions. They had plans. They executed their plans. They achieved outstanding results. They are winners of The Sun Awards 2022.

Their capacity to excel, even in the most difficult of times, transcends the woes of the country. They have proven beyond doubts that despite political, economic and social challenges, they can go the extra mile to make the country proud.

Like a colossus, they bestride the world of governance, entertainment, entrepreneur, industry, philanthropy, politics, banking, hospitality etc. They are men and women of achievement.

One thing that stands them out is that they are mainly unassuming and simple. Take a look at the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Group Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari. Their giant strides last year only reflect the footprints of a tiger. They braved the odds, surmounted obstacles and delivered results anyone can be proud of. That is why they are joint winners of the Man of the Year Award.

Three state governors, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Douye Diri (Bayelsa) and Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa) also come first in their class. Their achievements in the various states speak volumes. These are accomplishments that will stand the test of time; and for which, in a long time to come, the people will remember.

From the political battle field, the battle cry of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State appears to be shriller than all other voices. The political landscape has been dominated by his insistence for justice, fairness and equity. He makes no pretences and owes little or no apologies to those hit by his protests. He is fearless, courageous and outspoken. The cap of Courage in Leadership Award fits him.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State wears the cap of a Political Icon, at a time when the political terrain in Nigeria is not a smooth road. Ridding through it, to achieve success is a thing of pride.

It is a success story for Nigerian women, who are breaking new grounds. Old prejudices are giving way to their march to greater heights. From the narrow path of supporters club, they are stepping into the big league of great players. Hajia Zainab Bagudu, a renowned consultant pediatrician who is delivering life-changing healthcare packages to cancer patients and to the multitude of less privileged in Northern Nigeria is the First Lady of the Year. Barr Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nepal Energies Limited, stands tall in an industry men hold sway. Her innovation, tact and colosal achievements in a turbulebt oil industry earned her the Entrepreneur of the Year.

Similar heart-warming narrative goes for Lady Ada Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group, who has earned the image of an Amazon at the apex of the manufacturing industry. She has made the womenfolk proud. She wins the Industrialist of the Year award.

From the country’s thriving movie industry, otherwise known as Nollywood, comes a widely acclaimed screen goddess, another woman whose towering image has brought honour to the industry where she holds sway – Mercy Johnson-Okojie.

Indeed, being an entrepreneur in an economy that is seriously challenged is a test of entrepreneurial skill. That’s why Chief Benjamin Igwe, an auto lubricants tycoon and chairman of Autosheck Oil and Gas Limited won the Entrepreneur of the Year. Similarly, highflying industrialist, Festus Mbisiogu, Chairman of Blue Diamond Group and Shanghai Engineering Works Limited, made the difference in the industrial sector, with manufacturing outfits that are contributing immensely to the growth of the country’s economy.

Like priesthood, the spirit of giving is a calling one must have to be a force to be reckoned with. But not many people know the substance Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, Founder of the Port Harcourt-based Omega Power Ministries, is made of. Just like he touches the souls by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, he also brings succour to the lives of the less privileged through philanthropy. Like him, Chief James Chijioke Ume, has blessed many through humanitarian service. Just last month, he commissioned projects he financed. They included a Magistrate’s Court, Presbyterian Church, Women Development Centre and schools. For these act of giving, Apostle Chibuzor and Chief Ume are winners of Humanitarian Icon award.

Prof. John-Kennedy Opara of the CSS Integrated Farms is a visionary investor who scaled the huddle of harsh economic realities to achieve success. His giant strides in agriculture has contributed to the food security programme of Nigeria.

In investment also, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu of the Stanel Group stands tall. His strategic investments have made him a big player in the business world. He has the courage to put money where others dread.

In a country plagued by failures of government, only public servants with verifiable record of achievements can mount the stage to thump their chests. Prof. Mohammed Haruna, Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI); Dr. George Moghalu, of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the iconic Dr. Richard Okoye, Founder and Chief Medical Director, Save-A-Life Mission Hospital, who has stunned the world with novelty in medical science, have made the country proud in public service. They are exceptional. They are achievers.

In the banking sector, Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry, stands out with a record of achievements. And in the thriving hospitality industry, Kelvin Jombo Onumah, Chairman/CEO, Sublime Group of Companies, is not just a pride of the sector but also of the nation.

There are some Nigerians whose achievements predate 2022. Therefore, they have earned the Lifetime Achievement Award. Legendary business icon, Sir Gabriel Igbinedion, Esama of Benin Kingdom; former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu and Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, an activist, statesman and Third Republic Governor of Anambra State, are here.

Behold, men and women of great accomplishment. They are The Sun Awards 2022 winners. They are Pride of the Nation.