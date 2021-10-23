By Kate Halim

The Expo Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites lit up like a blazing sun last Saturday as The Sun Publishing Limited honoured 24 eminent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.

Some of them opened up on their impression of the glamorous event.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Publisher, The Sun Publishing Limited

In his welcome address, the Publisher, who was represented by his daughter, Neya Orji Kalu, commended the awardees for being singled out among millions of Nigerians, saying it is a great feat.

The former two-term governor of Abia State and the current Chief Whip of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said the awardees deserved the honour following their accomplishments while urging them to remain consistent in their individual endeavours.

Neya, who represented her father, reminded the awardees that to whom much is given, much is expected, and urged them to work together and live in peace for the progress of the country.

She paid tributes to all frontline workers, even as she called on all to remember those that lost their lives to the senseless killings in Nigeria.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of The Sun Awards 2020, said that The Sun Publishing limited plays a major role in mirroring and reporting developments in Nigeria. He said it was an honour for him to join the list of eminent Nigerians who have been found worthy to chair the awards.

Represented by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Mustapha commended the management of The Sun for their consistency in organizing the awards.

He said, “I thank the management of The Sun for organising these awards. The Sun award is a very important event ceremony, The Sun plays a major role in mirroring and reporting developments in Nigeria. I am very honored to join the league of eminent Nigerians who have been found worthy to chair this awards.”

I’m not surprised by the calibre of people honoured -Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour

The Sun Newspaper doesn’t disappoint when it comes to selecting their award recipients. I’m not surprised by the calibre of people who were honoured. I am happy that people who truly deserve to be seen and heard by Nigerians on the biggest stage were honoured. It was a thing of joy hearing the sounds of victory, celebrating these 24 distinguished Nigerians.

The Sun Newspaper is a trailblazer. I hope and pray that more Nigerians who deserve honour will be celebrated next year.

I’d love to see more women, youth honoured -Amb. Bianca Ojukwu

This occasion like other ones before it is an opportunity to celebrate excellence and the fighting spirit of many deserving Nigerians who have contributed greatly to the progress of this country.

I would have loved to see more women celebrated by The Sun Newspaper. There are so many women who are contributing their own quota to the advancement of this country. If there were more women given awards by a company like The Sun, it will among other things constitute a great inspiration to other women as well as the girl child all over the country.

There are women all over the world, not only in Nigeria who have sacrificed so much for the progress of the careers of their husbands. Some women are doing so much in the political space; others are doing great as heads of non-governmental organizations. Some women head charities that are devoted to uplifting the down trodden in this country, and these women should be honoured also.

The young people who have been honoured by The Sun Newspaper are inspiration to others. Nigerian youths look up to them because they symbolize doggedness, resilience and the never-say-die spirit of Nigerians, because we are indomitable. I think the general mood and feelings of many youths today is that they are neglected and forgotten. But when they see that people like them are being honored for doing a great job in their chosen fields, it gives them the impetus to dream more. The award recipients are the shepherds of the dreams and aspirations of other youths. I firmly believe that more youths who are doing well in different fields in this country should be honoured and celebrated too.

Kudos to The Sun for blazing the trail -Ingram Osigwe

I didn’t expect anything less from what I saw at this year’s event. Kudos to the management of The Sun Newspaper for continuously blazing the trail when it comes to selecting and honouring Nigerians who truly deserve it despite the challenges of the new media. This year’s event was the bomb!

The Sun Awards at par with international standard -Iba Gani Adams, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland

It is a good thing to celebrate people who deserve it. When you give awards to those who sacrificed to improve the lives of others and those who are making progress, it encourages other people to also do more so that they can be celebrated.

What The Sun Newspaper is doing with the awards ceremony is in line with encouraging good Nigerians to do more in their different fields. I wish the management of The Sun Newspaper more successful award ceremonies in the future. This is the 18th edition and I commend them for the brand as well as the well-organized event that is at par with international standard.

I’m privileged to sing Nigerian national anthem at Sun Awards -Betty Jobando, Kenyan musician

The Sun Awards ceremony is amazing. The colour, glitz and glam at this year’s event are out of this world. I am privileged to be the one chosen to declare this prestigious event open with my rendition of the Nigerian national anthem. I’m thankful to the management of The Sun Newspaper for the honour. I’m also privileged to be the namesake of Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, the First Lady of Ondo State and only woman among the 24 award recipients. I would love The Sun Newspaper to celebrate more women next year. Women are the backbones of the society. We are the destiny helpers and the ones who give birth and nurture all the great men being celebrated by The Sun Newspaper.

More young people should be honoured -Abimbola Aboderin, businessman

The Sun Awards ceremony is excellent. I love it because people who have distinguished themselves in their various fields were celebrated. This is the first time I am attending The Sun Awards, and I think the organizers should do better next year by recognizing and rewarding more young people.

