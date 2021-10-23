By Christy Anyanwu And Agatha Emeadi

It was an evening of glamour, panache and razzmatazz at The Sun Awards held last Saturday at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos as celebrities not

only dazzled like a million stars on the red carpet, they also redefined style.

Men and women who graced the event were costumed in diverse styles. While some were decked in native attire, others came out kitted in English wears. The Yorubatraditional Agbada was not left out of the mix. Assorted beads also made a mark as most men accessorized their outfits with beads of different shapes and colours.

Some male guests shone in their elegantly made Danshiki with matching caps. A certain celeb turned out in an eye- catching and adorable navy blue Danshiki that set the red carpet agog. Men in traditional white kaftan and well-tailored buba and sokoto all appeared in matching caps that gave them cool and calculated gaits.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

However, you can’t rule out the power of suits and ties at the awards. Some of the male guests wore classy, timeless and trendy suits of different colours, thereby adding glitz to the awards.

Day of bling-bling

It was a day of bling-bling as fashionistas dazzled and sparkled in their bling haute couture apparels.

Indeed, ornamental fabrics of diverse hues had a field day at the award ceremony. Heads were turned as ladies ‘out-blinged’ each other to make a fashion statement. From brown earth-stone colour, to onion’s

fuchsia, to powder blue and hand-made silver, all jewellery admiringly glittered in the turtlene

ck of wearers through to the sleeves and unto the floor length. And as they ‘bling’ along, ladies sashayed their forced tiny waists, cat walking like gazelles.

From the apparel of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipilabo GogoBanigo to that of the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Barrister Oge Iyiegbu, Lady Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Neya Orji-Uzor Kalu, Chief (Mrs.) Adebimpe Giwa, Lizzy Onah, Ilodibe sisters, Lady Ebere Onah, Oluchi Madubuike, Amara Amusi, Ujunwa Udechukwu, Tolulope Omolaja, and Ebele Ejiofor among others, it was indeed a day of bling dresses at its best!

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .