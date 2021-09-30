Hospitality mogul and CEO of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has described The Sun Awards as credible and respected, saying his recognition by the newspaper will spur him to do more for mankind.

Iyiegbu, who spoke when he received a delegation from The Sun Publishing Ltd, led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, expressed delight and gratitude to the management of The Sun for the honour.

He said winners of The Sun Awards have been individuals whose integrity was unimpeachable, while urging The Sun to continue speaking for Nigerians irrespective of class.

Iyiegbu said: “This is a great honour. I have followed The Sun Awards for many years and I can attest that those who won are people of integrity.

“I am happy that I have been considered worthy for the award. The most important aspect of the award is that you are not influenced in choosing winners. That shows that the awards are truly merited.

“I want you to continue to stand for Nigerians, to continue to recoganise excellence and hard work. This award will motivate me to do more, not only in the entertainment industry but also for humanity.

“It’s a double honour for me to have the Managing Director and all the editors of The Sun newspaper come and present me with this letter of award. I am humbled and delighted.”

Cubana said he had been doing his business quietly not knowing that “some people were watching me.”

Promising to be present at the award ceremony, he said: “I want to assure you that all my friends and family members will join me on that day to receive The Sun Hospitality Icon 2020 award.”

Earlier, The Sun MD explained that the choice of Obi Cubana as Hospitality Icon was arrived at after a vigorous scrutiny.

Highlighting many achievements and tremendous successes Cubana has recorded in the hospitality and entertainment sector, Ukeh cited how thousands of young people and groups from different parts of Nigeria had benefitted from his generosity.

The Sun Awards ceremony will be held at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Apart from Obi Cubana, others who will receive awards are: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State (Sports Personality).

Other awardees include Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency; Brig Gen Ibrahim Shuaibu, Director General of the National Youths Service Corps and Rt Hon Cinedu Orji, Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly (Public Service); Engr. Nnamdi Ezigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Limited and Dr. ABC Ojiako chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Ltd (Entrepreneur of the Year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited (Industrialist of the Year).

Also to be honoured are First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs.) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (Most Supportive First Lady); Kanayo O. Kanayo, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon); Mr. Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Amb. Babagana Kingibe (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman of Marco Polo Group Limited and Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Limited (Investor of the Year).

