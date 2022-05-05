Popular television host and filmmaker, Frank Edoho, of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” fame, will be at the centre stage during the celebration of The Sun Awards 2021 on Saturday, May 7, 2021.

Also, celebrated Nigerian-America singer, songwriter and entertainer, Teniola Apata, pop-ularly known as Teni, will thrill audience at the award ceremony.

The Sun Awards 2021 holds at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Twenty-six Nige-rians, including Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, five governors and others, will receive various awards.

Edoho, unarguable one of the most admired television game show host in Africa, will compere the award ceremony, in style and panache.

The presenter and on-air personality, who studied Animal Science at University of Calabar, was a rap artiste with the stage name MC Frank while in school. His broadcasting career started at the Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation, where he worked as a presenter. At the same time, he also anchored a breakfast programme for the Nigerian Television Authority, Channel 9, Calabar.

The suave presenter moved to Metro FM 97.6 thereafter and anchored radio shows. He came to national and international limelight when he hosted the popular television game show, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

Teni, whose younger sister, Ninola, is also a singer, attended Apata Memorial High School, Lagos and American Intercontinental University, where she obtained a degree in Business Administration.

She launched into the music scene with “Amen,” her debut single, through the Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records, while her debut album, “Wonderland,” featured guest appearances from Davido. The album took two years to make, with work done in London, New York, Orlando, Ondo, Lagos and Abuja.

Teni’s album, Fargin, lauched her to limelight, but her breakthrough came after the release of her popular singles “Askamaya”, “Case” and “Uyo Meyo.”

In 2019, Teni released her debut E.P, “Billionaire,” with six tracks and no guest appearance.

In April 2020, she did a collaboration with DJ Neptune to release “Quarantine Playlist,” four-track EP.

Twenty-six people will be honoured at The Sun Awards 2021. They are Gov Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Group (Man of the Year), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State (Governor of the Year), Dr. Ahmad Lawan, Senate President (Political Icon), and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Courage in Leadership).

Also to be honoured are Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, MD, First Bank Nigeria Limited (Banking Icon of the Decade), Senator Uche Ekwunife and Mrs. Toyin Saraki (Humanitarian Service Icon); Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour & Employment and Hon Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation (Public Service Icon), wife of Abia State Governor, Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu (Most Supportive First Lady) and star actress, Destiny Etiko (Nollywood Personality).

In the business categories, the following are also winners: Emmanuel Iheagwazi, Chairman, Climax Lubricants Industries and Chief Ebuka Okafor, Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceuticals Limited (Industrialist of the Year), Dr. Charles Mba, Chairman, CDV Properties & Development Limited and Chief Okey Nzenwa, Chairman, Pan-Marine Investment Limited (Investor of the Year) as well as Chief Benson Madubuko, Chairman, De Chico Group (Entrepreneur of the Year).

Other winners are High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Bisi Akande and Col. Sani Bello (retd) (Lifetime Achievement), Daniel Igali, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports (Sports Personality) and Augustine Okoro, chairman, Corinthian Hotel & Suites (Hospitality Personality).