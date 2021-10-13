The Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji and Chairman/CEO, Marco Polo Group of Companies, Chief Frank Okafor, have described The Sun awards as a great honour to them and their organisations.

They also described The Sun as an example of purposeful journalism, saying the newspaper has done a lot to give Nigerians a voice.

Speaking at separate meetings with a delegation of The Sun Publishing Ltd, led by the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, who visited them in Umuahia and Lagos to present letters notifying them of their emergence as winners of The Sun Public Service Award 2020 and The Sun Investor of the Year 2020, Orji and Okafor commended the newspaper for revolutionalising journalism in Nigeria.

They expressed happiness for being recognised by a platform which respects the ethics of journalism in its operations.

The Sun Awards, Abia Speaker said, will spur him to further contribute more to the development of the state.

Orji said he had declined several awards offered him by some organisations, but said he had to accept that of The Sun because of the credibility and reputation of the newspaper.

The Speaker said The Sun has endeared itself to Nigerians because of its insistence on recoganising excellence.

“I have perused the list of those given awards by your organisation in the past and came to the conclusion that the awards are not for all comers, but for those who have excelled in their various endeavours. “I like constructive criticism and that’s exactly what The Sun Newspaper is doing. You criticise individuals who are not doing well in their areas of concern, including the federal government and even world bodies, when they derail. You also praise those who deserve it. I believe that is what journal- ism is all about.” He admonished The Sun “to continue to critically appraise politicians so that we can be on our toes, be up and doing so that the society will be better for all. “I’m not the type who always like to face the press but I must say here that because of the credibility of The Sun Newspaper and the respect I have for its editorial team, it was the first newspaper I granted an interview.” Orji dedicated the award to his colleagues in the House whom he said have continue to stand by him. “If I did not get the support of my colleagues and the House did not do well, there’s no way we will receive this honour,” he said. On his part, Okafor expressed happiness that his efforts in the business world are being recognition. “I have witnessed a couple of The Sun Awards with friends and business associates. I am proud of the previous awards winners. I must say, however, that I’m very surprised about this honour being given to me. My surprise is that I do not know how the management of The Sun got to know so much about my business and me. The Sun management seems to know me more than myself.” Earlier, Ukeh praised Orji and Okafor for excelling in their different areas of focus . Listing some outstanding achievements of Orji, The Sun MD said: “The Speaker is part of the Abia House of Assembly that passed the anti grazing bill into law, long before the South came out with a decision on that. The Assembly could be said to have seen tomorrow and acted promptly. “The Speaker, among other things, has shown leadership as well as doing much to uplift humanity. As part of his pro- gramme for talent hunt, he is constructing nine mini-stadia in his constituency. He gave members of the House excellent environment by remoulding the House of Assembly to a world class environment.” For Okafor, he said: “Aside from importation and real estate, you have invested also in hospitality sector with Marco Polo Hotels and Suites.” Hesaid Okafor’svision of providing housing for all made Marco Polo Properties develop houses for different classes: low, medium and high individual. The Sun Awards ceremony holds on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Expo Convention Center, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Apart from Orji and Okafor, others who will receive awards are Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, the NNPC (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state (Political Icon); and Comrade Phillip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo state (Sports Personality). Others are Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, First Lady, Ondo State (Most Supportive First Lady); Barr Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, NDLEA; Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, NYSC (PublicService); Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Ltd and Dr ABC Orjiako, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Co. Ltd (Entrepreneur of the year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd (Industrialist of the year). Equally to be honored are Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), chairman of Cubana Group (Hospitality Icon); Kanayo O. Kanayo, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon); Mr. Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State; Chief Olabode George, Prof George Obiozor, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe (Lifetime Achievement); Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Ltd (Investor of the year). Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, will be chairman of the event, while star musician, KCee is the guest artiste.

