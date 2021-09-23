Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has described his choice as The Sun Governor of the Year as a challenge to continue to raise the bar in governance.

Ganduje, who made the remarks when he received a delegation from The Sun, led by the Managing Director /Editor in Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, said: “I feel elated and honoured for The Sun Newspaper to find it worthy to bestow on me this award.

“It is a known fact that The Sun Newspaper is a reputable news outfit, one of the leading newspapers in the country.

“This award is for the good people of Kano State whom, without their support, I wouldn’t have been considered.”

The governor who was flanked by his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gwanna and some members of the State Executive Council, described The Sun Newspaper as a credible platform, stressing that he was delighted to be honoured by such organisation .

According to him, “I want to assure the good people of my state that this award is a challenge for me.

“There is no doubt that this particular recognition will spur me to do more for the people of the state.

“I want to assure the people of the state that I will do my best to complete all the people-oriented programmes and projects my administration has started.”

The governor stressed that so much had been achieved in the state in the past six and half years of his administration, especially in the area of health, education, empowerment, infrastructure, peace and security as well as providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive unhindered.

He appreciated the Management and Board of the The Sun Publishing Limited for selecting him for the prestigious award and charged the newspapers to continue in its objective reportage of issues in Nigeria and beyond..

In his brief remarks, The Sun MD explained that in nominating Ganduje, The Sun Board of Editors took into consideration a variety of factors relating to good governance and positive contributions to the state and the country.

He said Governor Ganduje has demonstrated a high sense of leadership in the management of the affairs of the state, a reason Kano State has continued to enjoy peace and stability in the recent years.

He acknowledged the contributions of the governor to unity, cohesion and national integration, especially the appointment of Special Assistants on Inter- Community Relations (Igbo, Yoruba and other nationalities in the state), which has helped in building peaceful bridges among the tribes and the host community in the state

Ukeh noted the governor’s promotion of stronger ties with faith- based groups, such as the Council of Ulamas and the Christian Association of Nigeria, the implementation of free and compulsory education for all school-aged children in the state, the integration of Almajiri system of education into the Western styled education system in the state and scholarships for indigenes of the state to study at home and abroad.

The Sun MD also noted Ganduje’s establishment of a Ruga Settlement at Falgore area for Fulani herdsman and members of their families, which has impacted positively on peace in the state, the sponsorship of scores of male and female indigenes of the state in auto engineering and mechanics at PAN, Kaduna, as well as the construction and equipment of the multi-billion Dangote Skills Acquisition centre.

The Sun Awards ceremony holds at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Apart from Governor Ganduje, others who will receive awards are: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Man of the Year); Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State (Sports Personality).

Others are Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency and Brig Gen Ibrahim Shuaibu, Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (Public Service); Engr Nnamdi Ezigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Limited and Dr. ABC Ojiakor, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Ltd (Entrepreneur of the Year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, Chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited (Industrialist of the Year).

Also to be honoured are First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (Most Supportive First Lady); Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), chairman of Cubana Group (Hospitality Icon) and Kanayo O. Kanaya, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon).

Other award winners are Mr. Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Amb Babagana Kingibe (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman of Marco Polo Group Limited and Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Limited (Investor of the Year).

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.