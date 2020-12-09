Popular television host and filmmaker, Frank Edoho of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” fame, will be at the centre stage during the celebration of The Sun Awards 2019 on Saturday.

Edoho, unarguably one of the most admired television show host in Africa, will present the award winners in this “Lockdown Edition” of The Sun Awards in style and panache.

The Sun Awards 2019 will see 29 Nigerians, who have done well in their endeavours being celebrated. The award winners are Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara State and Governor Emmanuel Udom of A’Ibom State (Man of the Year); Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Courage in leadership) and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State (Political icon).

Others are: Abubakar Suleiman, MD, Sterling Bank (Banker of the year), with Entrepreneur of the Year award winners as Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman, Dome Entertainment & United Nigeria Airlines and Chief Segun Onofowokan, Chairman, Coleman Cables & Wire Limited.

Chief Fabian Nwaora, Chairman, EFAB Properties Nigeria Limited is Investor of the Year, with Mrs. Nkechi Obi, Executive Vice Chairman, Techno Oil & Gas and Mr. Mallison Ukatu, Chairman, Nipso Porcelain Limited are winners of Manufacturer of the Year award.

The Hospitality person of the Year award goes to Mr. Felix Obuah, Chairman, Krisdera Hotel & Resort and Chief Jackson Abbah Agbai, Chairman, Dover Hotel. Sir Emeka Offor, Chairman, Chrome Group Limited and Mr. Femi Otedola, CEO, Zenon Petroleum & Gas Limited will receive the Humanitarian Service award.

In the entertainment industry, the Nollywood Personality of the Year award winners are Patience Ozokwor and Sola Sobowale, while Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy is the Creative person of the year.

The Most Supportive First Lady award goes to Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, First Lady, Anambra State, while Alhaji Musa Kida, President of Nigeria Basketball Federation and Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu, Chairman, Enyimba FC, Aba picked the Sports Personality of the Year award.

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, DG, National Council for Arts and Culture and Hajia Hadiza Usman, MD, NPA won the Public Service Award, while Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science & Tech, emerged winners of Outstanding Performance in govt award.

For Lifetime Achievement award, the winners are Prince Arthur Eze, Chairman, Oranto Petroleum Limited; Oba Lamide Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo; and Alhaji Mamman Daura, former journalist and businessman.

Ekene Iwuoha, a young man who rescued many people and goods during last year’s Ochanja Market fire in Onitsha, Anambra State won the Nigerian Hero Award.

One why the celebration of The Sun Awards for 2019 is coming in December, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, said the programme was delayed owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the award ceremony was to hold in May, but was put off owing to lockdown in Lagos announced by the Federal Government as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Ukeh said The Sun is celebrating the award winners, tagged “Prime Movers,” for surmounted all odds, in a challenging economy and society, to make the difference.

Edoho, who studied Animal Science at University of Calabar, was a rap artiste with the stage name MC Frank while in school. His broadcasting career started at the Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation, where he worked as a presenter. At the same time, he also anchored a breakfast programme for the Nigerian Television Authority, Channel 9, Calabar.

He moved to Metro FM 97.6 thereafter and anchored radio shows. He came to national and international limelight when he hosted the popular television game show, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”