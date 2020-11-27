Former Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State and Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah, has said his recognition by The Sun will serve as an impetus to continue to render selfless service to his state, Nigeria and humanity .

He vowed not to relent in promoting tourism and hospitality in Rivers State and Nigeria at large describing the award as a morale booster.

Speaking when the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, led a team to present a letter of notification as winner of the The Sun Hospitality Personality Award 2019 in Port Harcourt, Obuah said he would take advantage of every minute given to him by God to engage in ventures that would advance humanity.

Obuah and 27 other award winners will be showcased at The Sun Awards Lockdown Edition celebration coming up before the end of the year.

Other winners of The Sun Awards are: Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara State (Man of the Year); Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Samuel Ortom (Courage in Leadership); and Governor Kayode Fayemi (Political Icon of the Year); wife of Anambra State governor, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Most Supportive First Lady), among others.

The business mogul explained that his foray into the hospitality and tourism industry was driven by his passion to create employment for youths in Rivers State as well as making Omoku the tourism destination of the state.

The elated former PDP boss described his emergence as The Sun Hospitality Personality award winner as a privilege and an act of grace. He acknowledge that there are thousands of other Nigerians who he said are eminently qualified for the award but God singled him out for it.

Obuah thanked The Sun for the award and pledged to sustain the works that earned him the recognition.

He said: “I draw my inspiration from the exemplary style of His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State, who is leaving no stone unturned to make Rivers State the tourism hub of the nation.

“I dedicate this award and many more to come, first to God Almighty whose abundant grace on me made this possible; to Governor Wike, ‘Mr. Projects’ and the governor of our time, and to the generality of the good people of Rivers State and the less privileged in society for their continued support for what we are doing in the state.”

He said Governor Wike stood by me and revoked what the former governor of the state wanted to do to the hotel.

“Chibuike Amaechi knew that the hotel would bring development, employment and tourism for our people, but because of political differences, he felt it should be demolished. Thank God he did not succeed,” he said.

Earlier, The Sun MD commended Obuah for his tireless quest for hospitality and humanitarian services to mankind.

He said: “Many people know Bro. Felix Obuah as that powerful politician who fought many battles and won them. But people do not know his other side, which has been underlined by this award.”

Ukeh said The Sun Hospitality Personality of the Year Award (2019) was conferred on Obuah for his investment in the 150-room five-star Krisdera Hotels & Resorts, Omoku, Rivers State, a hotels that is “incontrovertibly one of the best in the country.”

He said: “You are an astute businessman, with tentacles in oil & gas, hospitality and construction. Your 150-room 5-star hotel, Krisdera Hotels and Resorts, is incontrovertibly one of the best in the country. Located at Umu-Ewo Royal Avenue, Go Round Villa, in Omoku, Rivers State, less than an hour drive from the Port Harcourt International Airport, your hotel has remained a choice destination in the Niger Delta region.

“With its proximity to three state capitals – Port Harcourt (Rivers State), Yenagoa (Bayelsa State) and Owerri (Imo State), Krisdera Hotels & Resort is regarded as an ideal choice for both leisure and business travellers. The hotel complex also houses a state-of-the-art stadium, which is the home of the Go Round Football Club, which you finance.

“With Krisdera Hotels & Resort, you have taken hospitality to higher pedestal. You have replicated hotel and resorts that are akin to what people see at the Caribbean.”