By Agatha Emeadi

When the men are set out on a stylish mission; it shows with their trendy caps. At the Sun Awards which was recently held at Eko Hotels, men were really separated from the boys as class, maturity and style were displayed smartly with short dress caps resting perfectly on their heads. It is also a crown and mark of dignity, masculinity, show of strength, honour and respect for the men of class as they stood out during ‘The Sun Awards.

Sporting caps at ceremonies is the ‘final word’ for stylish men before they step out of their homes for events. Some wore same colour of cap and outfit at the awards while some wore theirs as colour block to differentiate and blend better.

Stylish men who know their onions with caps follow the trend as they did when they approached the red carpets of The Sun Awards, and not even the hustling of paparazzi would shift the balance on the head because it has become a way of life for the wearers. From the customized Alhaji Caps to chief-Red-cap, through the Ade-Orin-Okin, Bowler, top, Panama, homburg and bucket- hat, all graced the awards night and carried the logo of stylish men.

