By Christy Anyanwu and Agatha Emeadi

Here are the sound bites that resonated from the classy and prestigious The Sun Awards at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos

Senator Uche Ekwunife

I feel so happy and elated for the recognition given to me by The Sun Newspaper by honouring me with the Humanitarian Service Icon Award. I’m glad about the award and that would spur me to do more. I surely believe and feel that the essence of living is to give back to humanity. Public service without giving to humanity means nothing. I have been doing charity work all my life. I, therefore, pledge to continue to spend time and resources in service to humanity

Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Chairman, SLOT Systems Limited

It has always been one of the most prestigious awards. Last year, I was a beneficiary of the award, so I can attest to it. The Sun is doing a great job in terms of selecting people who have distinguished themselves overtime. You can see from the lists, over the years, it has shown that The Sun is different.

Charles Mba, CEO, CDV Properties and Development Limited.

I feel so happy, I feel so elevated to be among the awardees. In fact, I don’t even know how to express myself anymore. But I’m glad that I’m here today.

Prelate Uche Chukwuemeka

It is good to be recognised by one’s nation or a reputable platform like The Sun. It is splendid, awesome and it’s a welcome development. I said the opening prayers at the awards two years ago.

Catherine Uju Ifejika, CEO, Brittania-U

The Sun Awards is a commendable one because it’s recognition of people who have done something for the nation and the people. It is a good way of recognising people.

(Dr) Okechukwu Anorue, Ezeigbo of Ikorodu

The Sun is one of the best organisations the world respects so much in terms of this award. People deem it fit to come from all over the world to celebrate with those who are honoured for excelling in their endeavours.

Ejike Njeze, Chairman, NITT

It’s a very wonderful event. It’s good to showcase Nigerians who have made contributions to their country in different capacities and offices they occupy. I think we should have this some more. We should encourage Nigerians, more distinguished Nigerians who have made contributions to the development of this country and the development of humanity.

I haven’t seen any awardee who is not worthy of the award that he or she received.

Eze Olivia Oha

This award is specifically an audit for people to know who is who and who is doing what in the country. It’s an award that will help to make others rise to help others. It is true that The Sun Newspaper and its management have really taken time to find out those who are really helping this nation and helping individuals.

Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, MD, Champion Newspapers

The award is in a class of its own. We have found a bit of all the distinguished Nigerians, very highly accomplished in every sphere of life and I can tell you that the best brain and the best Nigerians are all assembled in this hall today. I am very happy to be part of this memorable event because it doesn’t happen very often. I’m really proud of what The Sun has put together and it’s an inspiration to everybody, those who have not got this higher calling would see this and work harder to have something to do with The Sun. I’m happy to receive this award on behalf of my father, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ejiagamba 1 of Igbo land.

Anyaegbu, CEO, Chisco Group

It is a top rate event. If you are given an award it is a challenge for you to do more

Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Group Executive Director, Dozzy Group

The Sun has been quite consistent in selecting very deserving candidates for the awards and I’m proud of The Sun newspapers because what it’s doing is encouraging hardworking individuals to strive harder and do their best.

Ada Okeke-Amam, Founder, Adorable Foundation

It is a well-deserved award. I’m happy The Sun is doing a good work. You will agree with me, they went deep down to search and get the best. It’s an honour to be here.

Ifeanyi Adide

Everything about The Sun Newspaper is unique. It has a very wide reach in Nigeria. Everything about them comes with style.

Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohaneze Ndigbo

The Sun Awards night attracts the highest and greatest attendance among all the awards in Nigeria. It is a prestigious award to recipients.

Ichie Agiliga 1 of Alor:

We are here on behalf of Senator Dr. Chris Ngige who receives The Sun awards today. Actually, it is my first time of coming to the event. Nevertheless, I love what I am seeing. It is very encouraging.

Chief Henry Njoku, Ikeoha

The Sun Awards is very acceptable because it encourages people to work hard and for those who have not won the award, it is an opportunity to work very hard to win next time. I am here to support and congratulate my friend, Senator Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo state.

Engr Okafor, Eziafa ka Ego

The Sun Award is what people look forward to every year.

Lady Ndidi Cosmas -Nduka.

Honestly, I am so surprised that The Sun Awards is this big. I thought it was one local event, but getting inside this hall to see well- accomplished dignitaries says a lot about the quality of the awards. I am so impressed that it is this nice, well organized and well attended.

James Smart-Ofonyiri:

I have been following The Sun awards over the years. It is quite captivating and interesting. The medium remains the only tabloid that gives us a sense of reading because it also comes with pictorial sensation in the reportage; and that makes the report so real.

Chief Solex Obiudo,

Ononenyi Alor

Sun awards is good and exciting.

Mrs. Funmi Olubiyo,

Bornu State Liaison Office

The Sun Awards is very prestigious, perfect and very well organized. We are happy to support our Governor, Babagana Zulum who is winning the award of ‘Courage in leadership’ from The Sun Newspapers.

Dr. Madukwe E. Ukae,gbu Federal Commissioner in charge of public Complaints

The Sun Awards is something that we really need, so that people can work harder and get honor for their diligence, hard work and perseverance. If you allow a society where people are not rewarded for hard work, it becomes a society without direction, and I think that is what The Sun Awards is doing, to give us that needed sense of direction.

Emeka Nwajiuba,

Minister of State for Education

The Sun Awards is prestigious. It is virtually an award that everyone looks forward to because of its due diligence process for recipients.

Udo Okoro, Businessman

I am here to support my friends in the lubricant industry. They are our leaders in the business. I am glad with what I am seeing tonight because this is my first time of attending the occasion.

Chukwudi Adiukwu,

Legal Practitioner

It is a very prestigious award which has grown over the years. It started from a humble beginning, but now, it has added a lot of glamour and panache. Anyone who is found desirous of The Sun Awards must have achieved well in the society.

Louis Alozie (SAN)

It is particularly distinguished and not for everybody; rather for people who have made their marks in the areas they found themselves. We look forward and pray to God that a day would come that we would also be nominated for The Sun Awards.

Eze Dr. Oliver Ohakwe, Paramount Ruler, Okigwe zone, Imo State.

The Sun Awards determine and research the activities of particular credible people in the country, how their action and attitude affect the very common man. So, it is one thing that The Sun is doing that we appreciate. It is the duty of the media to find out how much people have been impacting the lives of the masses in this country. The Sun is doing something wonderful because the award is well deserved to all recipients.

Mohammed Lamin

This very award is prestigious. Virtually every one looks forward to it because winners are chosen through due diligence before they get it.

Lady Chinyere Lizzy Ikenua, Kerie-Dee Industries

The Sun Award is very okay, very well organised, especially that my brother Senator Chris Ngige received the award from The Sun Newspaper today. I personally congratulate all and also encourage others to work towards the award. I am also working hard enough to clinch the award sometime.

Annie Chigoziri Ekeh

The Sun Newspaper has come to stay as one of the leading newspapers in the country. As a brand, it has moulded itself into a platform that majority of Nigerians accept their views on national issues as objective. So, to a large extent, winning an award from the stable of The Sun Newspaper is a milestone.

Vidija B Patil, Mauipal Press

I like what I am seeing, it is good.

Samuel Mogor Esq.

It is a prestigious award given to well-deserved recipients.

Bofsh Modi

The Sun Awards is very excellent.

Evelyn Okere Onyung, CEO St. Eve Magazine

The Sun awards is really good; it throws light on some of the things that our politicians are doing. Though the award sounds more political, I love the fact that it is being given to people who are doing marvellous things. At the end of the day, we use the opportunity to see what our politicians are doing. The Sun newspaper started from a humble beginning and today, they have become a big star brand.