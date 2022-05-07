Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Group; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State will today be honoured at The Sun Awards.

Twenty-six Nigerians will receive various awards at the event holding at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria, Lagos.

Gov Umahi and Rabiu will be honoured as Man of the Year 2021, while Lawan is Political Icon of the Year 2021. Governors Mohammed, Uzodimma and Sanwo-Olu will receive awards as Governor of the Year, with Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State being honoured with the Courage in Leadership award.

Other award winners are: Dr Adesola Adeduntan, MD, First Bank Nigeria Limited (Banking Icon of the Decade), Senator Uche Ekwunife and Mrs. Toyin Saraki (Humanitarian Service Icon); Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour & Employment and Hon Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation (Public Service Icon); wife of Abia State Governor, Dr Nkechi Ikpeazu (Most Supportive First Lady) and star actress, Destiny Etiko (Nollywood Personality).

In the business categories, the following are also winners: Emmanuel Iheagwazi, Chairman, Climax Lubricants Industries and Chief Ebuka Okafor, Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceuticals Limited (Industrialist of the Year); Dr. Charles Mba, Chairman, CDV Properties & Development Limited and Chief Okey Nzenwa, Chairman, Pan-Marine Investment Limited (Investor of the Year) as well as Chief Benson Madubuko, Chairman, De

Chico Group (Entrepreneur of the Year).

Other winners are High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Bisi Akande and Col. Sani Bello (retd) (Lifetime Achievement); Daniel Igali, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports (Sports Personality) and Augustine Okoro, chairman, Corinthia Hotel & Suites (Hospitality Personality).

Meanwhile, popular television host and filmmaker, Frank Edoho of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” fame, will be the host of the event, while celebrated Nigerian-American singer, songwriter and entertainer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, will thrill the audience.

Edoho, who studied Animal Science at the University of Calabar, was a rap artiste with the stage name MC Frank while in school. His broadcasting career started at the Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation, where he worked as a presenter. At the same time, he also anchored a breakfast programme for the Nigerian Television Authority, Channel 9, Calabar.

The suave presenter moved to Metro FM 97.6 thereafter and anchored radio shows. He came to national and international limelight when he hosted the popular television game show, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

Teni attended Apata Memorial High School, Lagos and American Intercontinental University, where she obtained a degree in Business Administration.

She launched into the music scene with “Amen,” her debut single, through the Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records, while her debut album,

“Wonderland,” featured guest appearances from Davido. The album took two years to make, with work done in London, New York, Orlando, Ondo, Lagos and Abuja.

Teni’s album, Fargin, launched her to limelight, but her breakthrough came after the release of her popular singles “Askamaya”, “Case” and “Uyo Meyo.”

In 2019, Teni released her debut E.P, “Billionaire,” with six tracks and no guest appearance.

In April 2020, she did collaboration with DJ Neptune to release “Quarantine Playlist,” four-track EP. Methodist Bishop and co-chair of Inter-faith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, will chair The Sun Awards 2021.

Bishop Onuoha, who served as Special Assistant on Privatisation in the Presidential Cabinet of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003, is founder of Vision Africa International, which empowers Nigerians and other Africans to solve problems and cure society’s ills.

He served for six years as the Bishop in-charge of Evangelism, the first in the history of the Methodist Church Nigeria, during which he developed a strategy that enabled the church to plant over 600 new churches across the world.

Bishop Onuoha, in 2009, led the Nigerian Inter-Faith Action Association (NIFAA), which is the largest Christian-Muslim collaboration in history. He was personally selected for this role by the Sultan of Sokoto and the Archbishop of the Catholic Church because he carries such a unique position of trust within the wide range of faith communities in Nigeria.

Under his leadership NIFAA provided a platform for inter-religious collaboration to curtail malaria in Nigeria, an effort which was cited by former United States President, Barack Obama, as a leading example of cooperative efforts to solve common problems.

Bishop Sunday has received the Global Peace Interfaith Leadership Award from the Global Peace Foundation for his efforts in advancing interfaith medical collaboration, humanitarian service and peace through Vision Africa and NIFAA.