The Chief Executive Officer, SLOT Systems Limited, Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Seahorse Lubricants Industries, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, have described The Sun Awards as worthy recognition that excites every winner.

The duo, speaking separately when a delegation of The Sun Publishing Ltd, led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, presented letters announcing them as winners of The Sun Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 and The Sun Industrialist 2020 in Lagos and Ozubulu, Anambra State, said the image built by the newspaper as the voice of the nation has placed its awards above every other honour in the country.

Commending The Sun for speaking the truth and defending the voiceless, Ezeigbo said he was happy to join other eminent Nigerians who had been honoured by the newspaper.

He said: “I feel humbled and very honoured. It’s an honour to be counted, to be listed as Entrepreneur of the Year by The Sun. Nigeria has about 200 million people; so, it’s something very special to be picked out of this number.”

Describing The Sun Awards as prestigious. Ezeigbo said: “I had attended your event one or two times before now. It feels very good that someone is taking note of our contributions towards nation building. I am honoured.”

In his own remarks, Onunkwo expressed delight that his efforts had attracted attention and recognition by The Sun.

He promised to continue doing his best in ameliorating economic hardship faced the masses by providing employment.

Onunkwo, who is Ezeigbo in Benin Republic, said: “I am exceedingly happy because it is a pleasant surprise that The Sun found me worthy for this prestigious award of the Industrialist of the Year 2020.

“I must say with humility that I am very grateful for this honour. When one takes a cursory look at the calibre of past winners of this prestigious award, one has to be grateful to the Almighty God that my modest efforts is being recognised.

“For me, this award is valued more because I had no idea that the newspaper has been monitoring what we have been doing in the lubricants manufacturing sector of the economy.

“The most surprising aspect of it all is that prior to the time I was notified of my nomination as the Industrialist of the year, no contact was made to me. This is what makes this award unique. I am therefore excited because The Sun award is the most prestigious in the media industry. It is just like winning a Grammy.”

Earlier, The Sun MD praised Ezeigbo and Onunkwo for dominating their environment, even in the face global lockdown occasioned by the devastating impact of COVID-19 last year.

He said their selection was based on merit, citing their outstanding achievements in their businesses.

Ukeh commended Ezeigbo for leading what he called a revolution in the telephone and computer gadgets sector in the country.

He said: “Your company is always one of the first to announce and introduce new mobile phones to the Nigerian market and provide first-class after-sales support. The company has more than 70 retail outlets across the various states in Nigeria and employs more than 1,000 people.”

He told Onunkwo: “You recorded outstanding feats and impact in the manufacturing sector, thereby contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.”

The Sun Awards ceremony will be held at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Apart from Ezeigbo and Onunkwo, there are 22 others who will receive awards. The include: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State (Sports Personality).

Other awardees are First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs.) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (Most Supportive First Lady); CEO of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana (The Sun Hospitality Icon), Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig-Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency; Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General of the National Youths Service Corps and Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji, Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly (Public Service; Dr. ABC Orjiako, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Ltd (Entrepreneur of the Year); and Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd.

Also to be honoured are Kanayo O. Kanayo, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon); Mr. Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Amb. Babagana Kingibe (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman of Marco Polo Group Limited and Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Limited (Investor of the Year).

