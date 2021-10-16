Twenty-four distinguished Nigerians from all walks of life will today be honoured at The Sun Awards 2020.

The award ceremony, which holds at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, starting from 5pm with Red Carpet, will have Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, as the chairman.

Already, governors, former governors, ministers, top government functionaries, royal fathers, members of the diplomatic corps, businessmen and women, operators in the country’s film industry have enlisted to attend the epochal event.

The organising committee of the event said The Sun Awards promises to be a night of entertainment and celebration.

Star singer, songwriter and performer, KCee (Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo) and Koffi Ayinde Idowu-Nuel, popularly known as Koffi Tha Guru, entertainer, comedian, writer, singer and actor, will thrill the audience at The Sun Awards 2020.

Also, iconic on-air personality, actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, returns as host of the awards ceremony.

Those to be honoured with various awards are: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State (Sports Personality).

Other awardees are Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, First Lady, Ondo State (Most Supportive First Lady); Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency; Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, National Yours Service Corps (NYSC) and Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji (Public Service); Engr. Nnamdi Ezigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Limited and Dr ABC Orjiako, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Ltd (Entrepreneur of the Year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited (Industrialist of the Year).

Also to be honoured are Kanayo O. Kanayo, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon); Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), chairman, Cubana Group (Hospitality Icon); Mr Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Amb. Babagana Kingibe, former SGF (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman of Marco Polo Group Limited and Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Limited (Investor of the Year).

Global television networks, Arise News and Silverbird, will beam The Sun Awards live.

