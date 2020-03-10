Tony Munuaka

The Sun Publishing Ltd has signed an agreement with two media companies – Compact Communications and Bridgehead Communications- to produce a book that will chronicle landmark achievements of Nigeria in the last 60 years.

The book entitled: ‘Diamond Nigeria: 60 Memorable Years of African Giant,’ which will be published to commemorate the country’s 60th independence anniversary on October 1, 2020, will be a compendium of memorable events, spectacular places as well as great Nigerians and institutions that have made impact in the development of the country in the last 60 years.

Speaking at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, at The Sun office yesterday, Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, said the book was coming at a time history as a subject is no longer considered relevant in Nigerian schools.

He said the book will serve as a good learning resource material for the upcoming generation of Nigerians and one to be treasured.

“A book like this will document what happened and light those who played leading roles as well as educate Nigerians further,” Ukeh said, while lamenting the declining sense of history among young Nigerians.

Oduenyi, managing director, Compact Communications Limited, while thanking the management of The Sun for finding his company worthy of partnership for the book project, gave assurance of the determination of his company to play its part in the book project.

Similarly, Tony Onyima, a former managing director of The Sun, who is also the chief executive officer of Bridgehead Communications Limited, expressed delight at being part of the project.

Onyima said he had emotional attachment to the book project as The Sun, 10 years ago when he was MD, produced a book, Nigerian Golden Book, to commemorate the country’s 50th anniversary.

The Nigeria at 60 book, a follow up of the Golden Book published 10 years ago by The Sun is expected to be delivered within six months to coincide with Nigeria’s 60th anniversary in October.