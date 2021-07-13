By Sun Ani

Senior correspondent with The Sun Publishing Limited, Chinelo Obogo, has emerged winner of an essay competition organised during the first annual GYB seminar for crime and politics reporters.

The competition, which had over 50 entries, took place in the course of the seminar held on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 in Abuja.

Participants were asked to write either on ‘Insecurity facing the country: Causes and solutions’ or ‘Rotational presidency: To be discarded or be included in the 1999 constitution.’

A panel made up of four journalists comprising Manager, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Benin, Mrs. Bimbo Oyetunde, Mr. Emeka Madunagu, ThisDay columnist, Mr. Eddy Odivwri and Managing Director, Flip TV, Mr. Biodun Kupoluyi, was tasked with the responsibility of marking the scripts.

On the criteria used to determine Obogo as winner, Mr. Madunagu said: “We looked at those who observed the rules of grammar, spelling and punctuation. We also looked at the way the writers expressed their thoughts logically and coherently.

“Most importantly, the winner used facts and data to buttress her points properly, outlining the causes of insecurity and giving practical solutions based on available and verifiable figures. The winner’s script met all the criteria we were looking for in a good essay.”

Obogo while receiving the award said: “The essay competition came as a surprise to us and there wasn’t time to really research on the chosen topic. Before we came for this training, we were not told that there would be an essay competition, so no one really prepared for it, but we did it and some of us came out victorious. I’m excited and this will only spur me to put in more effort in my job.”

President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mustapha Isa, in his remarks, highlighted the importance of the media in nation building.

