From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Editor of Daily Sun, Mr Iheanacho Nwosu, has charged staff of the Abuja bureau of the organization to creatively go outside their comfort zones to break new grounds, which would ultimately improve their performance and finances of the organization.

He gave the charge at the bureau’s training on Multimedia Journalism on Friday.

He said: “Training is about our future. You have to incorporate what you have learnt into your writings.

“As individuals, we have to get personal training. Invest in yourself so you can reap from it tomorrow. Let your writing reflect professional and commercial value. Where journalism is going, you have to fit in or be shipped out.”

Earlier, Editor, Nation’s Capital and the North, Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, urged the staff to have an open mind to learn new innovations and ideas.

She recalled that two Sun staff that attended similar trainings in Lagos came back better writers, urging everyone to be open to learning and ask questions to fatten their knowledge.

The resource person, Fidelis Mbah, an international multimedia journalist with Aljazeera, who took participants through writing for online, described online readers as very impatient, hence the need for stories to be short and would not require more than a five-minute reading with captivating headlines.

“For online, the fewer your paragraphs, the better for you,” he said.

In his presentation, Charles Doke, of www.lera24.com, took participants on tools to deploy to make stories standout and attract traffic. He also harped on frequent training of journalists to be abreast of latest developments in the fast-changing media world.