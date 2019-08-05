Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The new Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, Prof. Charles Esimone, has applauded the expertise and professionalism The Sun Newspapers has brought to newspaper industry in Nigeria.

Esimone, who spoke in his office when he received a team from the newspaper organisation, led by head of the South East Bureau , Magnus Eze, on a courtesy visit, at the weekend, said the organisation has remained focused, innovative and balanced since its inception.

He said those attributes have made the newspaper his delight since its inception and urged the management to maintain the standard.

“Even before I became the vice chancellor, The Sun has been the only newspaper I read even when I travel outside. It is the only paper I read since its inception.

“So, our patronage is not because there are no other newspapers, no. Apart from being our own South eastern newspaper, it has a level of expertise and professionalism and has been increasing. What you see in many other papers is that they start, they get to a level and they play to the gallery.

“But you see, in The Sun, you see innovations, every year, you see something new. Their level of reportage, professionalism and what I will describe as balanced information, truthful, factual, not pro any government or anti- government, remain unmatched.

“Whatever facts you are getting there, you know it’s not tainted in any way. So, I want you to take this back to the management, it is one virtue that you have that you must keep and maintain.”

He said his vision and mandate was to take the university from its present 4029 position to be among the 200 best universities in the world. He solicited the cooperation of The Sun to achieve the lofty dream.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, which included Marcel Alozie and Bethel Okereke, from the business development department as well as Anambra State Chief Correspondent, Geoffrey Anyanwu, said the visit was principally to congratulate Prof. Esimone on his recent emergence as vice chancellor of the university.

In a related development, Esimone said machinery was being set in motion to establish industries that would be student’s-driven in the institution.

He made the disclosure when he received the council of past presidents of Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the university, in his office.

Leader of the group, Prof. Dennis Aribodor, said members of the council came to congratulate the vice chancellor on his emergence as the sixth substantive vice chancellor of the university.

Aribodor, the SUG president of 1996/97 session and immediate past Chairman of ASUU UNIZIK chapter, urged the new vice chancellor to take the university to enviable heights.