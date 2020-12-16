By Chukwudi Nweje

Ekene Iwuoha, the 28-year-old Nigerian, who received The Nigerian Hero Award at The Sun Awards Lockdown Edition, held last Saturday, said the newspaper stands heads and shoulders above other corporate and private organisations he has encountered.

Iwuoha was awarded Nigerian Icon for his heroic act of rescuing lives and goods worth millions of naira during an inferno at the Onitsha, Anambra State main market in 2019.

He received a cheque of N250,000, a plaque and certificate.

Iwuoha, who was at the city office of the media organisation in Ikeja to collect his award, yesterday, thanked the management for finding him worthy.

The first child in a family of four, Iwuoha, whose mother died some years ago said unlike other organisations that exploited him since learning of his story, The Sun newspaper appreciated him with gifts.

“The Sun really appreciated me. Other people were using me to make money selfishly for themselves since they learnt of my action but The Sun gave me money. thank you very much for this award,” he said.

Presenting the award to Iwuoha, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Ltd noted that Iwuoha’s action is proof that Nigerian youths can still do good despite the harsh economic conditions and urged him not to relent.

“We give this award to people who distinguished themselves as heroes. While other people were scampering for safety during the inferno, you ran towards the fire, you saved people, goods and money. It is an uncommon fete, and that is why you were announced as Nigerian hero. This is the only award that comes with monetary reward. Do not relent from doing good.”

Responding, Iwuoha said he has a passion for assisting people in need and noted he will always assist others where he can.

“As you have rewarded me, I will also endeavour to keep helping other people, my passion is to help people, God bless you”, he said.

Asked what he would do with his award, the up-coming music artist said he will first present the gifts to his father, who has been playing the role of father and mother to him and his siblings since the demise of their mother to bless.