Deputy News Editor of The Sun newspaper, Mr. Christopher Oji, was among 25 other eminent Nigerians honoured at the Nigeria Silent Heroes Awards for their contributions to the development of the society.

Mr. Oji was honoured with the Crime and Disaster Reporting Award at the ceremony held in Asaba, Delta State on Sunday night.

Two other journalists, including the Features Editor of ThisDay, Mrs. Chiemelie Ezeobi and News Editor of Television Continental, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, were also honoured in different categories.

Other professionals honoured were the Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Mr. Gabriel Ogbechie (Oil and Gas Sector Development Award); Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari (Police and Intelligence Award); and Mr. Dibie Oriekose (Food Security and Agricultural Development Award).

Convener of the event, Mr. Odita Sunday-Udemaguna, had while welcoming guests, said the Nigeria Silent Heroes Awards was anchored on a process of identification, recognition and celebration of those whose activities have positively impacted humanity within or outside their immediate environment.

“Permit me to say that those we are celebrating today were carefully nominated among millions of others given the outstanding contributions they have made over the years in their various spheres to add value to humanity.

“In all honesty, I must say the awardees of today in their capacities and activities, particularly in the public space, have remained humble and not audacious in self-praise in spite of their outstanding achievements,” he said.

Chairman on the occasion and Managing Director of North China Construction Group, Dr. Osadebe Osakwa, charged the media to focus on ordinary people doing great things at all levels and not just politicians.

Speaking with newsmen after receiving his award, Mr. Oji thanked the organisers and encouraged journalists to discharge their duties without fear or favour for the betterment of society.

Highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the ‘Silent Heroes Magazine’ and presentation of certificates to awardees.