Deputy News Editor of the Sun newspaper, Mr. Chris Oji, was among 25 other eminent Nigerians as heroes for their silent contributions to the development of the society.

Mr. Oji was honoured with the crime and disaster reporting award at the ceremony held in Asaba, Delta State on Sunday night.

Two other journalists including the Features Editor of ThisDay, Mrs. Chiemelie Ezeobi, and News Editor of Television Continental (TVC), Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, were also honoured in different categories.

Other professionals honoured were the Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Mr. Gabriel Ogbechie (Oil and Gas sector development award); Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari (Police and Intelligence Award); and Mr. Dibie Oriekose (Food Security and Agricultural Development Award).

Convener of the event, Mr. Odita Sunday-Udemaguna, had while welcoming guests, said the Nigeria Silent Heroes Awards was anchored on a process of identification, recognition and celebration of those whose activities have positively impacted humanity within or outside their immediate environment.

“Permit me to say that those we are celebrating today were carefully nominated among millions of others given the outstanding contributions they have made over the years in their various spheres to add value to humanity.

“In all honesty, I must say that the awardees of today in their capacities and activities, particularly in the public space, have remained humble and not audacious in self-praise in spite of their outstanding achievements,” he said.

Odita hinted that there were plans for the award platform to recognise unsung heroes in Africa.

Chairman of the occasion and Managing Director of Northchina Construction Group Dr. Osadebe Osakwa, charged the media to focus on ordinary people doing great things at all levels and not just politicians.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after receiving his award, Mr. Oji expressed appreciation to the organisers, and encouraged journalists to discharge their duties without fear or favour for the betterment of society.

The highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the ‘Silent Heroes Magazine’ and the presentation of certificates to awardees.