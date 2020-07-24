Gyang Bere, Jos

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Plateau Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have elected it’s new officials who would steer its affairs for the next three years.

The election which was earlier slated for July 22, was however, concluded on Friday, July 24, because the contestants for the chairmanship position scored same votes.

The keenly contested election had Mr Gyang Bere of the Sun Newspaper, emerged the new chairman of the chapel.

Bere scored 33 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Samson Omale of the Silverbird Communications, who pulled 23 votes.

Other officials elected include: Mr Dauglas Francis of Core TV, Vice Chairman, Mr Pam Musa of New Telegraph newspaper, Financial Secretary and Mrs Martha Nyam of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Treasurer.

Also, Mr John Farinola of Channels TV, and Mr Jude Dangwam of Daily Asset newspaper emerged Assistant Secretary and Auditor, respectively.

In a brief inaugural speech, Bere, the new chiarman, thanked members for voting him and promised to be a “servant leader”.

He also promised to run an all inclusive government, adding that he would be a listening leader that would take the chapel to greater heights.

“Our regime will be deviod of ethnic or religious sentiments; we shall carry all members along without recourse to where we are coming from

“There are no winners or losers in the election that brought us on board. We are one and same,” Bere said.

The inauguration of new officials was witnessed by Dr Makut Macham, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Gov. Simon Lalong and Mr Dan Majang, the Plateau Commissioner of Information and Communications.

Some National and State officials of NUJ also attended the inauguration.

Bar. Caleb Dabish of Wholesome Attorneys administered the oath of office to the new executive.