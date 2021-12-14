By Merit Ibe

The Sun Newspapers’ photo journalist, Temitope Aina, has emerged the Best Photo Journalist in the maiden edition of the Nestle Nigeria Media Awards held at Nestle headquarters in Lagos, at the weekend.

Other winners in the same category included Olatunji Obasa (Punch) and Sesan Awobiye (Momentous Magazine).

Congratulating the awardees, Nestle Nigeria Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Victoria Uwadoka, said the award was meant to reward professionalism and excellence in media practice as well as to appreciate media support to Nestle during the year.

She said the award recognises published stories in mainstream and online media on Nestle focus areas, which include Affordable Nutrition, Environmental Sustainability, Youth Empowerment, Women Empowerment, Thriving Communities and Access to Water and Sanitation Facilities.

Uwadoka said participation in the award was open to mainstream and online journalists from all over Nigeria.

Chioma Emma Nwachukwu, member of the panel of judges, which also comprised Chido Nwakama, Peter Ejiofor, Austin Nweze and Franklin Ngwu, said entries were screened based on story title: how enticing and captivating; introduction: how interesting it is for readers; depth of content; addition to knowledge and extent of research involved.

Ejiofor said addition to knowledge is essential in any story, stressing that journalists must improve their skills to report stories that add to readers knowledge.

Nweze said it was important for media professionals to be rewarded for their labours, saying the quality of the media in any society determines the life of the people.

Other categories of the awards and the winners included Best Story on Environmental Sustainability, Ijeoma Ukazu (The Daily Newswave), Chris Onuoha (Vanguard), Bonny Amadi (West Africa Business News); Best Story on Youth Empowerment and Development Royal Ibeh (Leadership), Chris Onuoha (Vanguard), Bonny Amadi (West Africa Business News); Best Story on Women Empowerment, Chris Onuoha (Vanguard, Ijeoma Ukazu (The Daily Newswave), Bonny Amadi (West Africa Business News); Best Story on Community Development, Ijeoma Ukazu (The Daily Newswave), Odutayo Odusanya (Newslounge Media), Chris Onuoha (Vanguard).

