A Management team of The Sun today in Abuja visited The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria.



The Sun team, led by Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, was received by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Cui Jianchun.

During the visit, the Management of The Sun discussed areas of collaboration between the Government of China and The Sun Newspapers.

In The Sun team includes Editor, Daily Sun, Mr Iheanacho Nwosu; Editor, Sunday Sun, Mr. Chidi Nnadi, and Editor, Nation’s Capital and the North, Adetutu Folashade-Koyi.

An elated Ambassador Cui, while appreciating the visit by The Sun Management, pledged to assist the newspaper in carrying out its duty of being the voice of the people.

