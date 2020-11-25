The Sun Publishing Limited, the publisher of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun and Sunday, has won The Best Maritime Reporting Organisation of the year, while its correspondent, Steve Agbota, won the award of the Maritime Most Resourceful and Excellent Journalist of 2020.

The awards were given and presented by the National Coordinator of Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders Importers and Exporters Coalition (SNFFIEC), Chukwu Patrick, to the The Sun Publishing Limited management at its Ikeja office.

The awards, which were received on behalf of the Managing Director/Chief Editor, Onuoha Ukeh, by Human Resources Manager, Jessica Oje-Humphrey and Special Projects Editor, Tony Manuaka, recognised excellence in the reporting of maritime news in the last five years.

Speaking at the presentation, Patrick said the award is to recognise The Sun’s good job in the maritime sector, and its qualitative and excellent journalism as a publishing company as well as a media outfit.

According to him, SNFFIEC has been monitoring what The Sun has been doing in the maritime sector in terms of reporting maritime news accurately.

“Our award comes every five years because it does not come easy as we considered award as a main tool to enhance development, human resources and creation of wealth and a very good way of economic building of a nation, anything outside this, that award is uncalled for.

“We do what we called random sampling of nomination from other organisations, associations and other stakeholders. And when nomination is coming, you may not even know,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the management, Manuaka, who thanked SNFFIEC for recognising the company, said: “The management of The Sun Publishing Limited thank you and your team for this award. We are very grateful for all the commendations you have made about us and your kind words.

“We will make sure we don’t relent in doing the good job for which you have recognised us as an organisation and our reporter, which you have spoken very good things about. We say thank you.”