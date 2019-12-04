Lukman Olabiyi

The Managing Director/Editor- in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited , Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, has bagged CMC Africa Award, as the most outstanding journalist of the year 2019 (print media).

Presenting the award at The Sun Ikeja City office, the convener and founder, CMC Gladiators of Repute, Cornel Udofia, noted that the awards paraded over 25 distinguished awardees who had added values in their different fields, namely Entertainment, Banking, Business, Fashion, Sports, Security, Politics, Media and Education.

He showered encomium on Mr. Ukeh for contributing to the development of journalism in Nigeria and urged him not to relent in his effort to make The Sun the number one newspaper.

The Managing Director of Strict Guard Security, Mr. Chinye Afoziem who presented the award, shared his experience on how the report of a stolen child in Kaduna State published by the medium led to the rescue of the child in Lagos, seven years ago.

He praised The Sun for its outstanding report on issues of security and others. He noted that the medium is number one when it comes to issues that affect the common man.

Chief Solomon Ogbonna, president of Ohaneze Ndigo, Lagos State, who was also present at the presentation, equally confessed that the medium has affected him positively with its publications.

He charged the medium to continue to be the voice of the voiceles and declared his intention in partnering with the company to contribute to development of the society.

In his response, Mr. Ukeh commended CMC for deeming it fit to honor him, even as he promised not to relent as according to him, the reward for hardwork is to work harder.

Mr. Ukeh promised that the newspaper would not relent in its contribution to the development of Nigeria.