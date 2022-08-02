The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Onuoha Ukeh; Director, Public Affairs, the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr Abubakar Jimoh, HRH Alhaji Usman Nga-kupi, Sa’peyi of Garki chiefdom (Chairman of the Board); and Dr. Chike Okogwu, development consultant and disabilities advocate, have been elected into the Board of Trustees for Nigeria, United Towns Agency (UTA) for North South Cooperation, a United Nations agency.

The Nigerian chapter of UTA was formally inaugurated by the UN recently, with Princess Abigail Chinyere Amalaha as Country President.

A letter announcing the appointment of Ukeh, signed by Secretary General, Eya Essif, dated June 5, 2022, said: “United Towns Agency for North South Cooperation (UTA), a United Nations Organisation for International Cooperation, approved through the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in the Category of Special Consultative Status under the term of ECOSOC resolution 1996/31 listed in the register of NGOs (CH-550.1.160.191-0), hereby designate by mutual agreement the members of the Board of Trustees of the UTA executive officer in Nigeria (UTA Nigeria) in accordance with the provisions of Article 52 of the statutes of the United Towns Agency for North South Cooperation (UTA).

“To this end, they have agreed as follows: Mr Onuoha Ukeh… is effectively elected Board of Trustees member of UTA executive officer in Nigeria and responsible for …functioning of its committee of Trustees, in collaboration with the UTA Secretary General and the representative of the UTA executive officer in Nigeria, Mrs. Abigail Chinyere Amalaha, in order to facilitate the coordination between the Executive Committee, government authorities and local Nigerian institutions.”

The appointment of the UTA Country President, Amalaha, and inauguration of the Nigeria chapter of UTA came after a rigorous process of election, interviews and background checks of her humanitarian works, conducted by the UTA headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to UTA Secretary-General, the current activities of the UTA are represented in 110 countries around the world.

Amalaha is expected to establish a full fledged office of UTA in Nigeria and commence operations on the implementation of various charity works and humanitarian projects of the UN NGO.

The task also include human rights protection, environmental protection, projects for irrigation system, electricity supply, alleviation of poverty and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the country.

Amalaha had described her appointment as an act of God and an honour to Nigeria, noting that it was a big challenge for her to prove her mettle and show that Nigeria was capable of hosting UTA to make the desired impact.

She expressed her profound gratitude to the UTA management and the secretary-general for their support and encouragement since her appointment.

UTA is a United Nations accredited non-governme ntal organisation with consultative status of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).