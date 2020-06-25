Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Sun newspaper driver, Mallam Ibrahim was among several other travelers kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday, along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Ibrahim, however, escaped from the kidnappers hands, having slumped in the bush, making his abductors to believe that he was a sick person.

The driver who was conveying today’s edition of The Sun newspaper from Abuja to Kaduna for distribution, said the kidnappers, in large number, occupied the two sides of the highway, shooting sporadically.

He said while he was lying down in “bad condition of health”, the kidnappers moved freely with other travelers into the far bush.

He said the incident happened in the early hours around the popular Alheri Camp axis of the highway.

He said he reported the incident at the tollgate police station, from where The Sun marketing staff in Kaduna, Mr. Sam evacuated the newspaper to the office much later for distribution.

He said, “Like any other day, I was driving from Abuja to Kaduna to deliver our newspaper when all of a sudden we ran into large number of kidnappers around Alheri Camp area early hours of this morning.

“They were shooting and shooting and every traveler was stopped by the kidnappers who collected all our mobile phones and moved us into the bush.

“While we were moving in the bush, at a point, I pretended to be too sick and slumped, and they left me lying down until they finished their operations of moving more travelers into the bush.

“I now drove to the tollgate police station near Kaduna town, where my statement was taken, but because of shock and the trauma, I left my vehicle at the tollgate police station. And the police said whenever am ready I should come for my vehicle”.