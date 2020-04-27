The management of The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun, regrets to announce the postponement of The Sun Awards earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
As a responsible corpo- rate organisation, we are constrained to postpone the award ceremony in observance of the regulations put in place by the Federal Government and the Lagos State government to curtail coronavirus (COVID)-19), whose spread is manifest in Nigeria and other countries.
While we assure our award winners, readers, advertisers and stakeholders of our highest regards, we give the assurance that a new date and format for the award ceremony will be announced in due course.
Leave a Reply