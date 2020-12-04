From Sola Ojo, Abuja

A correspondent of The Sun Newspapers in Kaduna, Sola Ojo, has emerged the second runner up at this year’s edition of the Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) Journalists of the Year Award context.

Babatunde Okunola of Royal FM, Ilorin, Kwara State, emerged the first runner up while Gabriel Ogunjobi of the Nation Newspapers (Nigeria) emerged the winner of the context.

Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) is a Media Development Organisation that provides professional support to media and development initiatives while Journalist of the Year Award was first introduced in 2016 to promote the culture of in-depth development journalism in the African media space.

Presenting the awards, Chairman of the Panel of Judges, Joseph Edegbo, said, this year, the panel received 24 entries from six African countries, namely, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Ogunjobi thanked the organisers and promised the awardees would continue to pursue development stories in the overall interest of the vast majority of Nigerians.