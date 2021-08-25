From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Sun Newspaper has been nominated for the 2021 ‘Newspaper of the Year’ of the Nigeria Media Nite-out Award (NMNA).

Three reporters of the organisation also got nominated in other categories of the award.In the SPORT category, Joe Apu was nominated, Rita Okoye in the ENTERTAINMENT category and correspondent in Delta State, Paul Osuyi, for the CRIME category.

Winners would emerge after a voting process that is expected to end on September 12.

Its theme is ‘Fake News & Social Media: Ensuring Accuracy, Objectivity In News Reportage’.

Winners would be presented with the awards at a ceremony later in the year. To vote, text NMNA, name and category to 09153868816.