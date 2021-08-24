From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
The Sun Newspaper has been nominated for the 2021 ‘Newspaper of the Year‘ of the Nigeria Media Nite-out Award (NMNA).
While the newspaper was nominated in that category, three reporters of the organisation also got nominated in other categories of the award.
The newspaper’s correspondent in Delta State, Paul Osuyi, got nominated for the CRIME category.
In the SPORT category, Joe Apu was nominated while Rita Okoye got nominated in the ENTERTAINMENT category.
Winners of the award among the nominees, would emerge after a voting process that is expected to end on September 12, 2021.
This year’s award has as it’s theme ‘Fake News & Social Media: Ensuring Accuracy, Objectivity In News Reportage‘.
Winners would be presented with the awards at a ceremony later in the year.
To vote, text NMNA, name and category to 09153868816.
