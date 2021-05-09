The Sales & Distribution Manager of The Sun, Pastor Sylva Esajere, is dead.

Pastor Esajere, who was wife of former Politics Editor, The Guardian, Mr. Akpo Esajere, died in the early hours of Friday.

According to her family, Pastor Esajere, who served as a Pastor and choir leader of Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church, Palmgrove, Lagos, succumbed to cancer, which she fought for six years.

Pastor Esajere is survived by her husband, children, grand children, brothers and sisters.

Speaking on Pastor Esajere’s death, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, said the news was shocking and devasting.

He said Pastor Esajere was a “dedicated, loving and committed staff, whose contributions lifted The Sun.”

The MD said her death was a personal loss to him as she was like a sister to him.

“I am pained by her death and have not recovered from the shock. It is a personal loss. She was like a sister to me. We had worked together in different newspapers before coming to The Sun. I know his husband at The Guardian, elder brother, cousins and many others. Her uncle, Dr. Stanley Macebuh, was our rallying point.

“We at The Sun will miss her dearly. We extend our condolences to her husband and family, while praying that God’s abundance grace will be for them at this time of grief.”