Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Sun newspaper shone brightly at the 7th Edition of the Bayelsa Media Award (BMA) winning the Best National Newspaper.

Its reporter, Femi Folaranmi also won the Best Reporter (Print) for the night, winning the Kadmon Best Reporter award.

The Sunnewspaper emerged Best national newspaper beating Vanguard, The Nation, Punch, Guardian, Daily Trust and Leadership Newspaper.

Today’s News Newspaper (TNN) won the best regional newspaper beating Niger Delta Herald, Banner News, The Light, National Investigator and Peoples Reflector.

Other awards won include Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) prize for Best report on Oil and Gas (Print) won by the duo of Samuel Oyadongha and Emen Idio of Vanguard Newspaper.

The NDCMB prize for Best report on Oil and Gas (Electronics) was won by Alambo Datonye Fred of Creek FM.

Ovieteme George of TVC carted home the awards for NCDMB Best report on the Economy, Best Reporter TV and Best Documentary TV.

Best Reporter Radio went to Judith Young of Glory FM; Best News Editor Radio was won by Grace Amagbe Koinyan also of Glory FM and Best News Editor TV won by Theophilus Agidee.

The Best Newscaster Radio was won by Somkime Yakie of Glory FM, Best Newscaster TV Ikiriko Jennifer of AIT; Best Presenter Radio was won by Elizabeth Tuweke of Raypower FM and Best Presenter TV won by Koumere Perebo of AIT.

The Chairman of the occasion and Chairman of the State Environmental Sanitation Authority, Chief Robert Enogha commended the organisers for rewarding media excellence. According to him the quality of the entries for the 7th edition indicated there is reward for hard work.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso- Markson who won the media personality of the year also gave kudos to the organisers for celebrating quality work of journalists in the state.

He urged the awardees not to rest on their oars but continue to strive for excellence while projecting Bayelsa in positive light with the giant strides the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has achieved in the state in the past seven years.