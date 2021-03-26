From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Sun has won two honours at the 8th Edition of the Bayelsa Media Awards held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Capital.

The Sun Bayelsa Correspondent, Femi Folaranmi was among the journalists honoured at the ceremony which held on Thursday and had in attendance former President Goodluck Jonathan and the First Lady of Bayelsa State, Dr (Mrs) Gloria Diri.

Folaranmi won the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Prize for Best Report on Oil and Gas beating Emen Idio of Vanguard and Osaro Okhomina of Leadership. He was also named winner for the NCDMB Prize for Best Report on the Economy beating Ovieteme George of TVC and Alambo Datonye Fred of Radio Nigeria/ Creek FM 106.

Other winners include Osaro Okhomina of Leadership, who won the Best Reporter (Print) beating Folaranmi, and Emen Idio of Vanguard. Ovieteme George of TVC who won the NCDMB Prize for Best Report Oil and Gas(Electronic). He emerged winner beating Alambo Datonye Fred of Creek FM, Ayah Prezi of NTA and Inebaratoni Preye of NDTV. Peoples FM Sports Roundup won the Best Sports Programme on Radio, Hananeel Jackson of Radio Nigeria and Creek FM won the Rising Star. Ben Okofu won the award for Best News Editor and Radio

Bayelsa First Lady, Dr Mrs Gloria Diri was presented with an award of Gender Champion while Jonathan bagged the Leadership Icon Award for his peaceful disposition.

Jonathan in his remarks while commending the organisers congratulated all the winners and implored them to continue to strive for excellence.

The former President seized the opportunity to advocate for an impartial and independent society which is critical for the growth of the society.

According to him he signed the Freedom of Information Bill into law not minding if he would be a victim of the media because he believes it was the best thing for Nigeria.

He deplored the situation whereby editorial policies of media houses are so obvious to the extent that the people can easily point out the political party a particular media house is supporting.

“That aspect we always plead with the media is that the editorial policies of media houses are becoming too partisan. And when editorial policies of media houses become too partisan even when you say the right thing, nobody wants to listen because they see you as a part of a political party. Now maybe things are getting better but at a time you can divide especially the print media clearly into party A and party B. In that case how would our children believe in what you write? In those days when you read Tide when it was Tide, it is as if you are reading the Bible. When the editorial policies of a Television, Radio or print media become too biased politically, any information that comes out would not be accepted. The media editorial polices of media houses should be neutral to help build the kind of society we want.”

Jonathan who commended the management of NCDMB for supporting the award reiterated he would continue to preach peace.