From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Sun Publishing Limited was again garlanded at the eighth edition of the Bayelsa Media Awards held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Capital.

The company’s Bayelsa Correspondent, Femi Folaranmi was among journalists honoured at the ceremony which held on Thursday and had in attendance former President Goodluck Jonathan and the First Lady of Bayelsa State, Dr (Mrs) Gloria Diri.

Folaranmi won the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NDCMB) Prize for Best Report on Oil and Gas, beating Emen Idio of Vanguard and Osaro Okhomina of Leadership. He was also named winner of the NDCMB Prize for Best Report on the Economy, beating Ovieteme George of TVC and Alambo Datonye Fred of Radio Nigeria/ Creek FM 106.

Other winners include Osaro Okhomina of Leadership, who won the Best Reporter (Print); Ovieteme George of TVC who won the NDCMB Prize for Best Report Oil and Gas (Electronic); . Peoples FM Sports Roundup won the Best Sports Programme on Radio, Hananeel Jackson of Radio Nigeria and Creek FM won the Rising Star. Ben Okofu won the award for Best News Editor and Radio

Bayelsa First Lady, Dr Mrs Gloria Diri was presented with an award of Gender Champion while Jonathan bagged the Leadership Icon Award for his peaceful disposition.

Jonathan in his remarks while commending the organisers congratulated all the winners and implored them to continue to strive for excellence.

The former President advocated an impartial and independent media which is critical for the growth of the society.