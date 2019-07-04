Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, has said the institution and The Sun Newspapers were two precious and strategic establishments to Igbo.

The newly inaugurated 15th VC of UNN stated this, yesterday, when he received in audience, a delegation led by head of South East Bureau, Magnus Eze, which delivered congratulatory letter from the management of the newspaper to him.

Harping on the need for their collaboration in the best interest of the region, Igwe said: “The Sun Newspapers is an important media organisation to Igbo and Nigeria in general.

“It was in the newspaper that I read the UNN VC vacancy that subsequently brought me in as the 15th vice chancellor of the university.

“Just as The Sun represents Igbo in the media world, so does UNN represent Igbo in the intellectual world. Therefore, we will always work as formidable partners to restore the dignity of man.

“I’m happy that this congratulatory letter was brought to me personally by the South East head of The Sun, because UNN and the newspaper are the pride of the Igbo man; and indeed Nigerians.

Prof. Igwe, who is the first alumnus of the university to be appointed vice chancellor since 1960 when the institution was founded, promised to maintain a good working relationship with the newspaper.

“This university has always patronised the newspaper and we will continue to do so,” he said.

Eze thanked the new VC on behalf of the management for making out time to receive them, while assuring him of the newspaper’s continued support and cooperation to the institution.

“The newspaper is the pride of Igbo, we know and value what the UNN also represents for the people of the South East and Nigeria in general.

“Under the able leadership of our Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Eric Osagie, the management deemed it important to felicitate with you on your new appointment and to pledge our support to your administration. Sir, it’s incumbent on us to identify with you and the great feats of the UNN,” Eze said.