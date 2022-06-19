By Chiedu Uche Okoye

If Nigerians place more importance on the things that unite us than on the divisive factors of religion and ethnicity, which are centrifugal forces, nobody will agitate for the use of the principle of rotational presidency in choosing political parties’ presidential candidates in Nigeria.

But Nigeria is a complex and heterogeneous country where people are acutely conscious of their ethnic origins and religious affiliations. As a consequence, ethnic nationalism has trumped patriotic feelings in Nigeria.

So, the federal character principle is inserted into our constitution to ensure that the compositions of the federal executive government, federal Civil Service, the military, and others reflect the ethnic and religious diversities of Nigeria.

It is an age-long measure instituted to guarantee the peace and unity as well as the progress of Nigeria. Nobody can controvert its efficacy in erasing feelings of ethnic animosity and jealousy among us.

And lately, in the Fourth Republic, we used the unwritten principle of rotational presidency to douse political tension in Nigeria and placate the indignant Yoruba people over the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was presumed to have been won by Chief MKO Abiola, a billionaire Yoruba Muslim. It is needless to restate the many advantages of rotational presidency here.

But rotational presidency has been sacrificed on the altar of self interest, ethnocentrism, and ethnic chauvinism. The presumptuous Hausa/Fulani politicians, who populate the top echelons of the two major political parties in Nigeria, namely APC and PDP, saw to its demise. They feel that there is still a monolithic North; and that the legendary North’s humungous population will tilt the balance in their favour when it comes to contest for the presidential post. But are their theories valid in today’s Nigeria with its ever-changing political dynamics?

The answer to the above question blows in the air. But the jettisoning of the rotational presidency by PDP as well as its commercialization of its democratic processes, not to talk of its lack of ideological leaning and underpinning, has caused the party huge reputational damage. So, not surprisingly, Mr Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, and a staunch member of PDP, left the party because of its many failings and failures.

Since he pitched his tent with the Labour Party, and became its presidential candidate, the masses of Nigeria have not ceased to express their support for his presidential ambition. Thankfully, the youths of Nigeria, who hail from diverse ethnic backgrounds and profess many different religious faiths have formed online groups to help Mr Peter Obi actualize his lofty goal of becoming the next president of Nigeria. The people’s demonstration of support for his presidential candidature is amazingly overwhelming and incredible.

But his vying for the presidential post has many significances and symbolisms; one of which is that it is an exemplification of the Igbo people’s resolve and relentless efforts to break free from the fetters of second-class citizenship in the Lugardian contraption called Nigeria. Are the Igbo people not being treated with contempt and condescension in Nigeria? Has President Buhari found an Igbo person fit and worthy to be at the helm of a national security outfit in Nigeria?

In addition to freeing the Igbo people from the fetters of second-class citizenship in Nigeria, Obi’s presidential candidature has triggered off the evolution and transformation of our vile and mercantile democratic culture. While other PDP presidential aspirants were engaged in political horse-trading and vote buying to become the PDP presidential candidate, Obi, behaving true to type, exited the PDP, and joined the Labour Party.

Mr Peter Obi’s political campaign has centred on the use of political-cum-economic idealogies to better the lots of Nigerians rather than wooing his political party delegates with money. And he used the narratives of his stint in the banking sector and governorship stewardship to illustrate how he would revitalize Nigeria’s comatose economy if he became the president of Nigeria.

More so, that millions of Nigerians from diverse spectrum of our society are mobilizing support for him passes for the unfolding of a political revolution in Nigeria. Not since the end of the EndSARS protest have Nigerians so expressed their disgust with the existent political order as they are doing now by backing Mr Peter Obi’s political candidature.

Obi’s supporters perceive his presidential bid on the platform of the Labour Party as an opportunity for them to embark on the arduous task of upturning the ugly status quo, and instituting a humane social, political, and economic order. So, today, this political mantra, “vote for Peter Obi”, has caught on, spreading like wildfire throughout Nigeria and shaking the country to its foundation.

Mr Peter Obi holds fascination and appeal for the generality of the masses because he is a foil character beside other moneybags politicians, who have contributed in no small way to the ruination of our economy and the stagnation of our technological advancement.

He is a tightwad, who is squeaky clean, and an expert in the management of lean financial resources and human beings. Unlike some politicians vying for the presidential seat, Obi’s reputation is not sullied by allegations of financial misdemeanor, political high-handedness, and immoral deeds.

Add his possession of integrity and probity to the fact that he is neither a religious fanatic, nor an ethnic chauvinist, then you will see the compelling reason Mr Peter Obi fits the bill of the president Nigerians yearn for in 2023.

• Okoye writes from Uruowulu-Obosi, Anambra State

