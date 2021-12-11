By Paul Erewuba

A booming right hand by Nigeria’s Emmanuel ‘KO Machine’ Bernard was enough to send his Egyptian opponent Hassan ‘Viper’ Mandour to sleep, bringing the curtain down on an entertaining night of Mixed Martial Arts MMA action, the OFU Fight Night, held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace hotel, Lagos.

The win earned Bernard the Bantamweight belt in the only title bout where ‘The Viper’ applied several arm twisting submission moves that the Nigerian fighter fought off.

The ten bout One Fight Ultimate OFU Fight Night produced numerous thrilling moments which kicked off with the 77kg class where Emmanuel ‘Fearless Dragon’ Osuji aimed a vicious kick to dislocate Ebenezer Imbu’s knees, with a technical knockout.

Another all Nigerian matchup saw policeman Uchejim Onyeka aka ‘Chinaman’ Gideon ‘Storm’ Emmanuel by TKO in round 2 just as Been Bazi fell to 2015 African Games gold medalist Roman Emanuel Nworie of Ebonyi State.

The OFU Fight Night which pitted Nigerian MMA warriors against their opponents from Benin Republic, Togo, Cameroon and Egypt served up a variety of entertainment values with 2021 Big Brother Naija winner White Money performing his latest single ‘Selense’ to send the atmosphere into frenzy.In other revetting battles, Ogourniyi Adebayor of Benin Republic earned a round 1 TKO win against Nigeria’s Victor ‘Benue Boy’ Dooga in the 74kg class, while ‘The Agony Wolf’ Ikenna Micheal avenged the loss by defeating another Beninoine Olatunde Ishola via unanimous decision over three rounds.

The ladies’ 60kg K1 contest produced a tough battle as gold medalist from 2020 national sports festival Julieth Chukwu outpointed Jane Osage 3-0 over three rounds to bag a second successive win against her Rivers State based opponent.

Elsewhere in the 64kg category, rising star Jackiel ‘Smiling Assassin’ Ayana endured a hard duel with Cameroonian beast Mohammed Ebale to pick up a hard-fought split decision victory, just as ‘The Black Venom’ Baba Jibrin Inuwa of Kano state survived several attempted double leg takedowns by the Cameroonian, Franklin ‘SOJ’ Esoe, to win by unanimous decision in the 74kg category.

The title bout where Emmanuel Bernard knocked cold his Egyptian opponent Hassan ‘Viper’Mandour set up a grandstand finish for the event with fans asking for more from the organisers.

Chief Ife Obiudo CEO of OFU Entertainment Ltd, organisers of the fight night promised that the next showpiece, tentatively fixed for Easter in 2022, will offer premium entertainment for fight fans.

