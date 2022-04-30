For IK Ogbonna, despite the influx of young actors into Nollywood, he doesn’t feel pressured because he has carved a solid place for himself in the industry.

He told Saturday Sun: “Nollywood has enough space for everyone; anyone being cast repeatedly has probably earned his spot. I cannot play all the roles in one movie and I can’t be on different sets at the same time. Nollywood is not an industry to be taken over; it’s an industry that thrives on passion, talent and sacrifice. So, shout out to my senior colleagues who paved the way for us, to my peers in the industry killing it, and to the brilliant upcoming actors, the field is big enough to make your mark.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Over the years, the single father of one has played several characters, ranging from lover boy to bad guy. However, speaking on the toughest character he has played so far, Ogbonna said, “Every character is a challenge, but the toughest character was when I had to play Eyinanya in my movie, Excess Luggage, and that was probably because I was producing and acting at the same time. But we all know that being a Nigerian in Nigeria is the toughest character anybody has to play.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .