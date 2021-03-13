The recent decision by the Federal Government to prosecute about 5,000 suspected Boko Haram insurgents held across various detention facilities in the country is commendable and must be given the necessary support to succeed. The plan to arraign them soon was disclosed by the Director-General, Legal Aid Council (LAC), Aliyu Abubakar, during a recent visit to Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri.

The affected suspects, according to Aliyu, were detained at Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri and Kainji correctional facilities, among others, over their alleged involvement in insurgency. He also revealed that the trial would be conducted by the Office of the Attorney- General of the Federation (OAGF), Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in collaboration with the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole.

To ensure that justice is truly dispensed, the Legal Aid Council had been mandated to provide defence for the inmates. So far, not less than 283 suspects had been interviewed by the legal aid team to unravel the level of their involvement in terrorism as well as the nature of their crimes. The LAC DG stated that all evidence must be presented against the suspects before the court so that those found guilty will face the full wrath of the law.

The trial of the suspected Boko Haram insurgents is coming at a time when there is upsurge in the activities of the terrorists. Although the trial is belated, it is better late than never. We also believe that the trial, if diligently prosecuted, will show that the government is, indeed, committed to the war against the insurgents and by extension contain terrorism in the country. If the exercise is successfully carried out, it will send a strong signal to other insurgents that the government will no longer tolerate their excesses. It will also show other criminal elements that no crime will go unpunished.

Since the emergence the Boko Haram sect some years ago, the group has launched murderous attacks on Nigerians, which led to loss of many lives and destruction of property. The insurgents had increasingly attacked religious centres, markets, schools, farms, hospitals, police and military formations. Apart from armed attacks on targets, members of the group engage in suicide bombings, abduction of students, raids on villages and kidnap of travelers, among other criminal activities.

Available statistics show that about 36,000 people have been killed by the insurgents since 2009. Late last month, 10 people were killed in an attack in Maiduguri, Borno State by the group. Among the victims were children.

The sect has also displaced over three million Nigerians from their homes and has contributed to food crisis and famine in the North East region, as farmers can no longer go to their farms. A recent report by a non-governmental organisation, the African Centre for Leadership Strategy Development, revealed that the North East accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the 13 million out-of-school children in the country due to the activities of insurgents in the region.

As a result of the murderous activities of Boko Haram, Nigeria had been ranked as one of the most terrorised countries in the world in the last three years. Other countries in that infamous league include Afghanistan and Iraq. There is no doubt that the Boko Harm insurgency has discouraged foreign direct investments into the country.

Therefore, the way the government handles the trial of the Boko Haram suspects will go a long way to determine its will to end terrorism. We advise that the trial should be thorough, transparent and fair. Since justice delayed is justice denied, we urge the government to ensure that the trial should not be allowed to drag for so long. It should have a time frame for it to be concluded. To ensure fair trial, the suspects should be given legal representation. It is good that the Legal Aid Council has stated its readiness to provide defence for the suspects.

The government must ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice in the trial. Diligent prosecution of the suspects will serve as a deterrent to others as well as boost the war against terrorism.