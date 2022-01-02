All through Church history, the people of God have always suffered persecution as a group and as individuals. The persecution of the Early Christians came from the heathen kings and unbelievers. Many Christians in the first century were brutally murdered by those who did not wish that Christianity should survive or grow. Christ Himself said emphatically that He would build His church and the gates of hell will not prevail against it. Matthew 16:18.

The cases of Stephen and John the Baptist comes to mind as examples of those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the Gospel. Paul the Apostle was one of those who supervised over the killing of Stephen yet he eventually became a vibrant disciple of Jesus Christ. That is why missionaries, evangelists and indeed all Christians should not give up preaching the Gospel, because one day some of the persecutors will themselves become evangelists.

God’s promise to us in Exodus 14:14 should provide enough succor for any Christian facing persecution anywhere in the world. “The Lord shall fight for you and ye shall hold your peace.” I do not know what challenges you are confronted with because of your belief in Jesus Christ, but one thing is certain and that is …… God will always be on the side of the just and victory is certain. The Bible reveals that the Lord is a Man of War. Exodus 15:3. Surely, we are not the ones fighting the battle, nor is the battle of the flesh. God is the only One who can fight and win a battle without any instrument of war!

The Jews, all through ages, had their fair share of persecution. They are loved by God but yet hated by the world around them. When they were in exile, a man called Haman ad spontaneous hatred for anything Jew. It would seem that seeing the Jews around was giving him mental torture and he could not bear it any longer. “Thus Haman sought to destroy all the Jews that were throughout the whole kingdom of Ahaseurus and even the people of Mordecai.” Esther 3:6.

Do not be deceived, the devil is full of deceit, and is an embodiment of wickedness. If you remove the “d” from the name, it means devil is evil. Your innocence and righteousness does not count much before the devil. He dealt mercilessly with the “just man” Job, who was credited to be the richest man in the then-known world. The devil remains an unrepentant robber, murderer and destroyer, John 10:10. Glory to God that Jesus Christ has come to give us life and life more abundantly.

Haman perfected his evil design and got permission from the king to exterminate the Jews. Haman, the devil incarnate, even promised to pay a huge amount of money into the public treasury so that the Jews can be exterminated.

In the midst of the imminent crisis, God raised Mordecai as a concerned Jewish citizen and Esther became the intercessor. Esther staked her reputation and life in order to save her people; she was indeed patriotic.

One thing that should be noted is that Esther did not depend on physical power in counteracting the evil design of Haman. She proclaimed a fast for the Jews in Shushan. More commendable was her participation in the fast. Her actions contrast with those of leaders who will not sacrifice when they ask others to do so. Moreover, Esther held herself out as someone with courage and faith. In taking the risks, she is reputed to have said, “……. If I perish, I perish.” Not many Christians can put their lives on the line in defence of what they believe in. This is an attitude of someone who knows the omnipotent nature of God. “Have I not commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid for the Lord is with thee,” Joshua 1:9. God is not someone who says a word and not mean it. So when He says He will fight for us, He means every word.

Because of Esther’s intervention, God averted the looming holocaust and Haman became the victim of his own device. “For without cause have they hid for me their net in a pit, which without cause they have digged for my soul.” Psalm 35:7.

As a Christian, we should not wish the enemy dead or injured. Our prayer is that he will repent, turn from his wicked ways and embrace Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour. Jesus is the Prince of peace who can provide a guarantee from fear and lack. He is the anchor of our soul. We should allow peace to reign in our land. I know and am convinced that God will always be on the side of the just who serve Him diligently and have embraced God’s provision for the redemption of mankind.

CONCLUSION

If Saul could be converted in a strange circumstance, I believe that those who are opposing the gospel all over the world will one day give their lives to Christ. As evangelists and missionaries, we should not be tired of preaching the Good News. We should not be tired of preaching peace even where others are threatening war. God is greater than anyone, be they thrones, dominions, principalities and powers. Greater is He that is in us, than he that is in the world, 1 John 4:4. It is when the battle is fiercest that victory is imminent. Let us tell the world that Jesus Christ holds the key to the myriads of the problems of the world. He is a Perfect example of who to follow. Jesus is caring and cannot mismanage our lives. He is the only option for anyone who wants to make heaven. There is no other alternative.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse you with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]