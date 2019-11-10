In the last few years, we have seen several instances of former students of secondary schools holding school re-union parties, during which they enjoy themselves. Those who have participated in these parties reveal that the experience has been wonderful, exciting and interesting. Old Boys and Girls Association have for long been in existence, but today school and class re-unions are gradually taking new dimension. Organizers of such meetings put in their very best to ensure the comfort of all ex-students who converge from various parts of the world.

In one case, the ex-students of a Federal Government College in the East posted on their WhatsApp platform the reason for their gathering: “It is not about showcasing wealth, competition, status quo, poverty, best dress or class consciousness. Rather all should come with the mind, spirit and age of a Class 1 student which we all were then to catch up on old times; be together for two beautiful days. The agenda would be to thank God, interact, eat, pray, play, dance, recall fond memories of our young days in school, reason together, and discuss ideas on how to give back to the school that helped shape our lives today and finally on how to move our Alma Mater forward.”

Such gatherings are not about to stop; rather other old boys/girls association would emulate them. The social media, especially WhatsApp platforms, have contributed to making so many reunions possible not only for schools, but also helped to develop other forms of relationships.

Interestingly, gathering such minds, which have been separated for a long period of time attracts great and quality moments. It comes with a lot of warm hugs, entertainment and celebrations.

In the light of these momentous gathering; there would have been admirations, appreciation, respect and crush on each other while in school which probably did not materialize due to stringent school rules and self-discipline. Some bold students would have had an outright date, but distance and time separated them. To some, all the fond memories of the old time, crush, admirations and love might see the light of the day if care is not taken. Old flames might be ignited when someone is carried away. Chicken-hearted men and women might hide under the school reunion and explore the oilrig sharply and smartly before one could say jack. Please let an ex remains an ex.

Paradoxically, men and women who are challenged in their various marriages might consider the reunion an appropriate time to resurrect old relationship. A layman’s adage says ‘old flame no de quench’. Some genuine relationships, which actually could not materialize because of time and space might begin to warm up to the game. A close pal lamented how he missed his wife, who attended the same school and lived in the same neighbourhood with him. “I admired Chioma while we were in school then. She was my everyday crush, but we could not communicate further because there was no means then. I had strong feelings for her, but it was not long when her father was transferred out of Lagos and we lost communication. When I was ready to marry, I wish, I found her because I admired her a great deal, but I could not. I settled for who I thought was her replica, not knowing she merely pretended to be a good girl. Now my marriage is almost nose-diving.”

Remarkably, it is not during school re-unions that men and women ignite and awake their old vibes. Story was told about a lady who used the opportunity of reunion to visit a former boyfriend who lived and worked in that town. A lot of people use it as an excuse to fish out old flames, hang out and feel it is mere hanging out. No, it is not so because everything is possible in life and anything can happen in the process of ‘mere hanging out’. From the grapevine, a married lady was officially sent to United Kingdom for a three months training, she moved straight into her ex-boyfriend’s home from the airport to get some warmth. What a callous woman she is!

Of a truth, reuniting with old crush is not an easy task. When a spouse discovers such, it will definitely choke their relationship no matter how saintly a partner is. An ex’s phone calls are not answered boldly because he is an ex. Most people who tried it got themselves into big trouble that almost consumed them.

Note that a man who did not marry a lady then as a single girl might not be good news for her today. It was in the process of this level of hide-and-seek game during a school reunion that Joel burnt his fingers. He has been having challenges in his marriage; as soon as their school announced their re-union date, asked classmates to send in their current pictures for upload, as soon as he saw Mercy’s pictures on the platform, his heart leapt for joy. He felt on top of the world and intensified his plan to fly in from his base in Australia for the reunion. With other students contributions; the party started earnestly on the platform. Joel carried his foreign wife along with the activities of the school reunion, but at the same time had hidden agenda to execute in Africa. A few days prior to the D-Day, old school mates started arriving in, it was a beautiful sight to behold, a lot of noise, waoh, tight hugs, laughter, in fact, it was so good that one of them who owned a hotel in the town offered them accommodation on 50 per cent discount. Many were accommodated in the same hotel for easy converging. The moment Joel set his eyes on Mercy, stories changed for both and they disappeared into the thin air. It was in the process of catching up on old sexual escapades that they got lucked together and was unable to be separated. Other ladies suspected Mercy’s husband planted magun on her and it became a bad taste, marred and embarrassed themselves and the happy re-union.

Men and women who secretly reunite with their ex and discuss their spouses over the mobile telephones are very disrespectful beings. It is for women to know that a man who dated and felt you were not good enough to be married should remain exactly where the relationship ended. If he was not useful then as a boyfriend, how do you think he would become useful now as a husband to another woman? Do not be deceived with flashy cars or flamboyant gift items, no man would prefer a girlfriend or an ex to the mother of his children. Do not be brainwashed or carried away, not all that glitters is gold. When as ex-boyfriend a lady is crushing on begins to address her as ‘my sister’ know that he is not ready to go further, retract your footstep and respect yourself. That ex a lady is dying for might not be in top performance like he used to be as far as the oil rig exploration is concerned due to age, health challenges, economic difficulties and general hard times. All these can affect his exploration; which might be the attraction. Then, what would a lady be doing with a married man who has no financial capabilities and cannot drive a woman to the moon and back in the cold room? Let every romantic feeling dies for whatever reason, let an ex remain an ex.

To married men who try to re-unite with their ex-girlfriends, of what use is that? They are simply showing disrespect to their wives while wasting resources as well.

Dear men and women, respect is reciprocal. Since whom you loved did not get to you in terms of marriage, focus, concentrate and build on who God has given to you. There must be a reason God did not allow your relationship to see the light of the day. The marriage of your ex that you are admiring, one would not know the effort both put in to make it work. Please concentrate on your marriage and let every ex remain an ex. Do not bring the ex-factor to the present anymore.